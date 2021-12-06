You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

OU basketball: Sooners' Ana Llanusa named Big 12 Player of the Week

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Ana Llanusa

Guard Ana Llunusa shoots a freethrow against Kansas on Feb. 26, 2020.

 Ray Bahner/The Daily

Redshirt senior guard Ana Llanusa was named Big 12 Player of the Week on Monday.

Llanusa’s big week included two 20-plus-point performances and two wins for the Sooners. The Choctaw native had one of her best games of the season against SMU, where she recorded 25 points, eight rebounds and six assists.

When the Sooners returned home, Llanusa continued her hot streak, pouring in 21 points in a win against Mississippi State. On the week, Llanusa averaged 23 points, 5.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 3.5 steals.

Llanusa and her teammates are scheduled to host Eastern Michigan at 5 p.m. CT on Tuesday, Dec. 7. 

Newsletters

Tags

Load comments