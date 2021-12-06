OU basketball: Sooners' Ana Llanusa named Big 12 Player of the Week

Redshirt senior guard Ana Llanusa was named Big 12 Player of the Week on Monday.
Big week for a big player 😤It's safe to say that @ana_llanusa is 𝒂𝒍𝒍 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝒘𝒂𝒚 𝒃𝒂𝒄𝒌!#Sooners x #ONE https://t.co/RUJ2LjqYzQ— Oklahoma Basketball (@OU_WBBall) December 6, 2021
Llanusa’s big week included two 20-plus-point performances and two wins for the Sooners. The Choctaw native had one of her best games of the season against SMU, where she recorded 25 points, eight rebounds and six assists.
When the Sooners returned home, Llanusa continued her hot streak, pouring in 21 points in a win against Mississippi State. On the week, Llanusa averaged 23 points, 5.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 3.5 steals.
Llanusa and her teammates are scheduled to host Eastern Michigan at 5 p.m. CT on Tuesday, Dec. 7.
