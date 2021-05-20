You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

OU basketball: Sooners among 8 teams selected for 2021 Myrtle Beach Invitational

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Porter Moser poster

A poster of new OU basketball head coach Porter Moser hung on the outside of the Lloyd Noble Center before Moser's initial press conference April 7.

 Trey Young/The Daily

Oklahoma was selected as one of the eight teams in the 2021 Myrtle Beach Invitational on Thursday.

The Sooners are the lone Power 5 team in the tournament, which takes place in Conway, South Carolina. The rest of the field includes Davidson — best known for producing NBA superstar Steph Curry — Old Dominion, Penn, East Carolina, New Mexico State, Utah State and Indiana State.

OU went 16-11 in Lon Kruger’s final season as head coach, getting a tournament win against Missouri before falling to eventual national runner-up Gonzaga, 87-71, in the Round of 32. Kruger retired after the season and Oklahoma hired former Loyola Chicago head coach Porter Moser in April

The Sooners have never competed against any other team in the tournament. However, Moser is familiar with Indiana State, as he went 9-8 against the Sycamores at Loyola Chicago. He’s 8-3 against Indiana State since 2017.

The Myrtle Beach Invitational is set for Nov. 18, 19 and 21. Exact times and bracket information are to be announced.

Newsletters

Tags

Load comments