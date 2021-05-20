OU basketball: Sooners among 8 teams selected for 2021 Myrtle Beach Invitational

Oklahoma was selected as one of the eight teams in the 2021 Myrtle Beach Invitational on Thursday.
𝐁𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐧' 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐛𝐞𝐚𝐜𝐡The #Sooners have been selected as part of the eight-team field for the 2021 Myrtle Beach Invitational!🌴🏀 https://t.co/C4TyOFm0Nv pic.twitter.com/1Xha1kUOy3— Oklahoma Basketball (@OU_MBBall) May 20, 2021
The Sooners are the lone Power 5 team in the tournament, which takes place in Conway, South Carolina. The rest of the field includes Davidson — best known for producing NBA superstar Steph Curry — Old Dominion, Penn, East Carolina, New Mexico State, Utah State and Indiana State.
OU went 16-11 in Lon Kruger’s final season as head coach, getting a tournament win against Missouri before falling to eventual national runner-up Gonzaga, 87-71, in the Round of 32. Kruger retired after the season and Oklahoma hired former Loyola Chicago head coach Porter Moser in April.
The Sooners have never competed against any other team in the tournament. However, Moser is familiar with Indiana State, as he went 9-8 against the Sycamores at Loyola Chicago. He’s 8-3 against Indiana State since 2017.
The Myrtle Beach Invitational is set for Nov. 18, 19 and 21. Exact times and bracket information are to be announced.
