OU basketball: Sooners' Alston Mason, Rick Issanza, Akol Mawein out against Iowa State; Marvin Johnson warming up

Sophomore center Rick Issanza, junior forward Akol Mawein and freshman guard Alston Mason won't play in Oklahoma’s game vs. No. 11 Iowa State on Saturday due to health and safety protocols, according to a university press release.
The release from OU: pic.twitter.com/uT83yS8JvY— Grayson Blalock (@grayson_blalock) January 8, 2022
However, redshirt senior guard Marvin Johnson is warming up. Johnson missed the Sooners’ game at No. 1 Baylor also due to health and safety protocols. The Ardmore native has appeared in seven games this season and is averaging 2.3 points and 1.1 rebounds per game.
Issanza started in place of Tanner Groves, who also missed time due to health and safety protocols, against Kansas State on Jan. 1. Mason and Mawein have 17 combined appearances this season.
OU (11-3, 1-1 Big 12) tips off against the Cyclones (13-1, 1-1) at 5 p.m. on ESPNU.
Sports reporter Grayson Blalock contributed to this report.
