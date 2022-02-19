OU basketball: Sooners allow late run, fall to Iowa State on road in Elijah Harkless' absence

Porter Moser struggled to find answers for his team’s lack of depth and inability to guard the ball on Saturday afternoon.
Oklahoma (14-13, 4-10 Big 12) surrendered a 16-2 run in the last five minutes and 45 seconds of its game against Iowa State (18-9, 5-9), falling 75-54. OU has now lost six of its last seven games, including three straight.
After OU trailed by 15 points at halftime, redshirt senior guard Jordan Goldwire swished a 3-pointer with 13:21 remaining in the second half, cutting the Cyclones’ lead to just 49-44. It appeared the Sooners were mounting a comeback until Iowa State’s devastating run.
“The first 10 minutes (of the second half) we cut it to five,” Moser said. “We played 10 minutes of really good basketball, then we started getting into some rotations, started doing some things and man (the lead) went from five to 15 really fast.”
Guard Izaiah Brockington led the Cyclones’ late-game charge, making his last four shots and scoring six of his game-high 22 points in the last six minutes of the game. The senior from Philadelphia finished 10-for-13 from the field and added two 3-pointers.
The Sooners were unable to cool down the Cyclones’ hot shooting, not only during their second half run, but throughout the afternoon. As a team, Iowa State shot 33-for-49 from the field including 8-of-15 from 3-point range, finishing with a 67 percent shooting clip.
OU was without one of its best perimeter on-ball defenders in senior guard Elijah Harkless. Harkless announced via social media on Friday that he would miss the remainder of the season. Moser told SportsTalk1400’s Toby Rowland in a pregame interview on Saturday that Harkless suffered a season-ending knee injury against Texas on Feb. 15.
“That’s the number one area where we missed Elijah, I felt it right away,” Moser said of the on-ball defense. “Late (in the game) when we couldn’t guard the dribbler, it became kicking out for threes and they made their shots.”
In Harkless’ absence, junior forward Jacob Groves entered the starting lineup and scored 11 points, including three 3-point makes. The Sooners struggled with depth as Moser and his staff had little time to plan new rotations excluding Harkless.
“We got the news and then we got thrusted into here,” Moser said. “We’ve got to figure some things out, figure some guys out. Everybody wants opportunities to play, some guys are now getting opportunities to play and that’s the whole theme of athletics.”
“It doesn’t matter what sport you’re in, you can sit there and want minutes and then when you get minutes you’ve got to make them count. You can’t count minutes, you’ve got to make them count.”
Along with Groves, Goldwire finished the game with 15 points on 6-for-12 shooting, grabbed four rebounds and dished three assists. Junior forward Jalen Hill also continued his stellar play with 15 points on 6-for-10 shooting in 33 minutes.
Before its loss on Saturday afternoon, Oklahoma occupied one of the last four byes and stood as a No. 11 seed in ESPN’s bracketology. Following the loss, the Sooners dropped to one of the last four teams in. Moser needs to figure out the depth issue quickly as opportunities for quality wins are running out.
Next, OU heads into its last ranked matchup of the season against No. 11 Texas Tech at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 22 in Lubbock.
“I'm going to look at some different things, schematically, that I can do,” Moser said. “So I'm going to brainstorm with that to not put us in those positions again. Trust me, I’ll be all over, trying to figure out some answers for what we can do by the next game.”
