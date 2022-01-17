 Skip to main content
OU basketball: Sooners achieve highest ranking since 2016 at No. 14 in latest AP Top 25 Poll

  • Updated
Skylar Vann

Sophomore guard Skylar Vann during the game against TCU on Jan. 15.

 Shelby Reasor/The Daily

Oklahoma (15-2, 4-1 Big 12) jumped a nation-high nine spots in the AP Top 25 Poll to No. 14 on Monday.

The ranking is OU’s highest since 2016. This past week, the Sooners won both games they played, including their first top 15 win since 2017 against No. 14 Baylor on Jan. 12. OU’s most recent matchup was a 100-71 win against TCU on Jan. 15. 

Averaging 88.4 points per game, Oklahoma has the second-highest scoring offense in the nation. OU also ranks first nationally with 20.8 assists per game. 

The Sooners are the second-highest ranked team in the Big 12 Conference, behind Iowa State at No. 7. OU’s next game is a road contest against West Virginia (8-6, 1-3) at 6 p.m. CT on Wednesday, Jan. 19 in Morgantown on ESPN+.

