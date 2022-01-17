OU basketball: Sooners achieve highest ranking since 2016 at No. 14 in latest AP Top 25 Poll

Oklahoma (15-2, 4-1 Big 12) jumped a nation-high nine spots in the AP Top 25 Poll to No. 14 on Monday.
𝑪𝒉𝒆𝒄𝒌𝒊𝒏𝒈 𝒊𝒏𝒕𝒐 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝑻𝒐𝒑 1️⃣5️⃣‼️Oklahoma is ranked No. 14 in this week’s @AP_Top25, our highest ranking since Nov. 28, 2016! #Sooners x #ONE pic.twitter.com/clTC5alPb7— Oklahoma Basketball (@OU_WBBall) January 17, 2022
The ranking is OU’s highest since 2016. This past week, the Sooners won both games they played, including their first top 15 win since 2017 against No. 14 Baylor on Jan. 12. OU’s most recent matchup was a 100-71 win against TCU on Jan. 15.
Averaging 88.4 points per game, Oklahoma has the second-highest scoring offense in the nation. OU also ranks first nationally with 20.8 assists per game.
The Sooners are the second-highest ranked team in the Big 12 Conference, behind Iowa State at No. 7. OU’s next game is a road contest against West Virginia (8-6, 1-3) at 6 p.m. CT on Wednesday, Jan. 19 in Morgantown on ESPN+.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.