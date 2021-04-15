You are the owner of this article.
OU basketball: Sooner guard De'Vion Harmon enters NCAA Transfer Portal

De'Vion Harmon

Sophomore guard De'Vion Harmon during the game against No. 9 Alabama on Jan. 30.

 Trey Young/The Daily

Sophomore guard De'Vion Harmon has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal, ESPN's Jeff Borzello first reported Thursday.

Harmon's entry comes merely hours after Borzello reported senior guard Alondes Williams also entered the portal. The two are now the fifth and sixth OU players to enter the portal this offseason.

After finishing the season as the Sooners' second-leading scorer, Harmon declared for the 2021 NBA Draft on March 26 — a day after former coach Lon Kruger announced his retirement. 

In the days following, new OU head coach Porter Moser told SportsTalk1400's James Hale that he expected Harmon to return to Oklahoma if he went undrafted. 

The 6-foot-2 guard shot over 47 percent last season and was an All-Big 12 Honorable Mention. After finishing the season with 13 double-digit scoring performances in 15 games, Harmon's potential final year with the Sooners was cut short after he tested positive for COVID-19, ultimately keeping him out of OU's NCAA Tournament run.

Chandler Engelbrecht is a journalism junior and the Daily's assistant sports editor. He currently covers OU football and has previously covered OU men's basketball, volleyball and men's gymnastics.

