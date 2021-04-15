OU basketball: Sooner guard Alondes Williams enters NCAA Transfer Portal, per report

Senior guard Alondes Williams has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal, according to a report by ESPN's Jeff Borzello.
Oklahoma senior Alondes Williams has entered the transfer portal, source told ESPN. Started 14 games this past season for the Sooners, averaged 6.7 points and 2.8 rebounds.— Jeff Borzello (@jeffborzello) April 15, 2021
Williams will exercise his extra year of eligibility due to COVID-19. The 6-foot-5 guard averaged 6.5 points per game last season and scored 15 points in Oklahoma's second-round loss to Gonzaga in the NCAA Tournament.
Williams became the fifth Sooner to transfer following former head coach Lon Kruger's retirement March 25. New head coach Porter Moser has just five players that were on the roster a season ago, not including three incoming freshman guards.
As a junior college recruit in 2019, Williams was a three-star prospect, according to Rivals.
