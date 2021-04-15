You are the owner of this article.
OU basketball: Sooner guard Alondes Williams enters NCAA Transfer Portal, per report

Alondes Williams

Senior guard Alondes Williams during the season finale against No. 15 Texas on March 4.

 Edward Reali/The Daily

Senior guard Alondes Williams has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal, according to a report by ESPN's Jeff Borzello.

Williams will exercise his extra year of eligibility due to COVID-19. The 6-foot-5 guard averaged 6.5 points per game last season and scored 15 points in Oklahoma's second-round loss to Gonzaga in the NCAA Tournament. 

Williams became the fifth Sooner to transfer following former head coach Lon Kruger's retirement March 25. New head coach Porter Moser has just five players that were on the roster a season ago, not including three incoming freshman guards. 

As a junior college recruit in 2019, Williams was a three-star prospect, according to Rivals.

Austin Curtright is a journalism sophomore and The Daily's senior sports reporter. He currently covers OU men's basketball and has previously covered OU softball and soccer.

