OU basketball: Sooner forward Victor Iwuakor to transfer to UNLV

Sophomore forward Victor Iwuakor is transferring from Oklahoma to the University of Nevada Las Vegas, according to a Monday press release from UNLV.
Oklahoma transfer Victor Iwuakor has committed to UNLV, per release.— Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) April 5, 2021
Iwuakor entered the NCAA Transfer Portal on April 1 after playing in 23 games for the Sooners during the 2020-21 season. He averaged 2.9 points and 2.6 rebounds in those contests after coming to OU as a four-star prospect from Sulphur Springs, Texas.
Now, Iwuakor is the second Oklahoma player to find a new home since former head coach Lon Kruger announced his retirement March 25. Guard Trey Phipps announced his commitment to Oral Roberts on March 31. Forward Anyang Garang remains in the portal after entering on March 30.
Oklahoma announced the hiring of Loyola Chicago's Porter Moser as Kruger's replacement on April 3. At UNLV, Iwuakor will join Kevin Kruger, Lon's son, who was promoted to head coach on March 21. He'll also reconnect with former OU assistant Carlin Hartman, who was hired to the same position at UNLV on March 30.
