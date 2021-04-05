You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

OU basketball: Sooner forward Victor Iwuakor to transfer to UNLV

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Victor Iwuakor

Sophomore forward Victor Iwuakor during the game against No. 9 Alabama on Jan. 30.

 Edward Reali/The Daily

Sophomore forward Victor Iwuakor is transferring from Oklahoma to the University of Nevada Las Vegas, according to a Monday press release from UNLV.

Iwuakor entered the NCAA Transfer Portal on April 1 after playing in 23 games for the Sooners during the 2020-21 season. He averaged 2.9 points and 2.6 rebounds in those contests after coming to OU as a four-star prospect from Sulphur Springs, Texas.

Now, Iwuakor is the second Oklahoma player to find a new home since former head coach Lon Kruger announced his retirement March 25. Guard Trey Phipps announced his commitment to Oral Roberts on March 31. Forward Anyang Garang remains in the portal after entering on March 30.

Oklahoma announced the hiring of Loyola Chicago's Porter Moser as Kruger's replacement on April 3. At UNLV, Iwuakor will join Kevin Kruger, Lon's son, who was promoted to head coach on March 21. He'll also reconnect with former OU assistant Carlin Hartman, who was hired to the same position at UNLV on March 30.

Newsletters

Tags

Sports Editor

Mason Young is a journalism sophomore. He's the Daily's sports editor and covers OU football. He was previously assistant sports editor and has worked as a reporter covering OU women's gym, OU wrestling and former Sooners in the NFL.

Load comments