OU basketball: Sooner forward Kur Kuath announces transfer to Marquette

Oklahoma senior forward Kur Kuath will transfer to Marquette, he announced via Twitter on Monday afternoon.
110 percent committed. Only up from here! pic.twitter.com/MPh2I6LhdE— RichKur (@RichHomieKur) April 26, 2021
Kuath, who averaged 5.1 points and was third in the Big 12 in blocks with 1.4 per game, declared for the NBA Draft on April 19, while also maintaining his college eligibility. Kuath said in Feb. 15 press conference that he planned on pursuing a professional basketball career after the 2020-21 season was over.
Kuath, who came to OU after two seasons at Salt Lake Community College, moved from Sudan to Utah as a child. The 6-foot-10 forward was the ninth player on the Sooners' roster to either declare for the draft or enter the NCAA Transfer Portal.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.