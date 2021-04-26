You are the owner of this article.
OU basketball: Sooner forward Kur Kuath announces transfer to Marquette

Kur Kuath

Redshirt junior forward Kur Kuath during the game against Oklahoma State in Stillwater on Feb. 22.

 Trey Young/The Daily

Oklahoma senior forward Kur Kuath will transfer to Marquette, he announced via Twitter on Monday afternoon.

Kuath, who averaged 5.1 points and was third in the Big 12 in blocks with 1.4 per game, declared for the NBA Draft on April 19, while also maintaining his college eligibility. Kuath said in Feb. 15 press conference that he planned on pursuing a professional basketball career after the 2020-21 season was over. 

Kuath, who came to OU after two seasons at Salt Lake Community College, moved from Sudan to Utah as a child. The 6-foot-10 forward was the ninth player on the Sooners' roster to either declare for the draft or enter the NCAA Transfer Portal. 

