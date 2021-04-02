You are the owner of this article.
OU basketball: Sooner forward Brady Manek enters NCAA transfer portal, per SoonerScoop

Brady Manek

Senior forward Brady Manek after losing the season finale against No. 15 Texas on March 4.

 Edward Reali/The Daily

Senior forward Brady Manek has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal as a graduate transfer, according to SoonerScoop's Eddie Radosevich.

The 6-foot-9 forward averaged 10.8 points and five rebounds per game this season. Manek ranks 14th in career points at Oklahoma and fifth in 3-pointers made. 

Manek scored just three points in his final game as a Sooner against No. 1-seeded Gonzaga in the NCAA Tournament. On the year, he averaged his least amount of points per game since his freshman season, when he averaged 10.2.

Manek becomes the fourth OU player to transfer after Lon Kruger's retirement on March 25, joining forwards Anyang Garang and Victor Iwuakor along with guard Trey Phipps.

Austin Curtright is a journalism sophomore and The Daily's senior sports reporter. He currently covers OU men's basketball and has previously covered OU softball and soccer.

