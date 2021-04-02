OU basketball: Sooner forward Brady Manek enters NCAA transfer portal, per SoonerScoop

Senior forward Brady Manek has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal as a graduate transfer, according to SoonerScoop's Eddie Radosevich.
Can confirm Brady Manek has entered the NCAA Transfer portal as a grad transfer. #Sooners— Eddie Radosevich (@Eddie_Rado) April 2, 2021
The 6-foot-9 forward averaged 10.8 points and five rebounds per game this season. Manek ranks 14th in career points at Oklahoma and fifth in 3-pointers made.
Manek scored just three points in his final game as a Sooner against No. 1-seeded Gonzaga in the NCAA Tournament. On the year, he averaged his least amount of points per game since his freshman season, when he averaged 10.2.
Manek becomes the fourth OU player to transfer after Lon Kruger's retirement on March 25, joining forwards Anyang Garang and Victor Iwuakor along with guard Trey Phipps.
