OU basketball: Sooner forward Anyang Garang enters NCAA transfer portal, per SoonerScoop

Garang

Freshman forward Anyang Garang shoots the ball during practice Sept. 24, 2019.

 Kathryn Stacy/The Daily

Redshirt freshman Anyang Garang has entered the NCAA transfer portal, according to a report by SoonerScoop.

Garang appeared in five games this season, logging 29 total minutes and four points. The 6-foot-9 forward joined Oklahoma from the NBA Global Academy in Australia, becoming the fifth graduate to join a Division I school from the academy.

Garang's decision to transfer comes five days after coach Lon Kruger announced his retirement. Freshman guard Trey Phipps also announced he was transferring March 25. 

The Ugandan native was a three-star recruit by Rivals.

Austin Curtright is a journalism sophomore and The Daily's senior sports reporter. He currently covers OU men's basketball and has previously covered OU softball and soccer.

