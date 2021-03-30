OU basketball: Sooner forward Anyang Garang enters NCAA transfer portal, per SoonerScoop

Redshirt freshman Anyang Garang has entered the NCAA transfer portal, according to a report by SoonerScoop.
Sources tell https://t.co/JGDQ99SHaL #Sooners redshirt frosh forward Anyang Garang has entered the NCAA transfer portal. Garang appeared in five games last season. https://t.co/D0zzMu5YTV @RivalsPortal— SoonerScoop.com (@SoonerScoop) March 30, 2021
Garang appeared in five games this season, logging 29 total minutes and four points. The 6-foot-9 forward joined Oklahoma from the NBA Global Academy in Australia, becoming the fifth graduate to join a Division I school from the academy.
Garang's decision to transfer comes five days after coach Lon Kruger announced his retirement. Freshman guard Trey Phipps also announced he was transferring March 25.
The Ugandan native was a three-star recruit by Rivals.
