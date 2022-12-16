OU basketball: Sooner coach Porter Moser not 'thinking about' survey on potential new arena

Porter Moser commented on a potential new arena Friday after a survey was sent to community members seeking their thoughts on the idea Wednesday.
“I’m aware of the survey, but I really haven’t been thinking about that right now,” Moser said. “My mind has just been on Central Arkansas and finals week. In terms of anything about the survey, I haven’t been focusing on it right now.”
The Sooners (7-3) face Central Arkansas (5-5) at 2 p.m. on Saturday in Norman. Moser said the main focus of this week has been balancing practice with finals week, attempting to give his players study time with two extra days off. Moser also mentioned that there’s “no timeline” for the removal of senior forward Jalen Hill’s face mask after undergoing nasal surgery on Dec. 7.
“The focus has been on giving these guys the best opportunity to do well in their finals,” Moser said. “We've had some workouts during that, and then we got another workout for the game tomorrow, but the guys have done a good job. They’ve balanced it well, and they’re ready to go for tomorrow.”
“I know he'd rather not wear it. It's just a matter of how long,” Moser said of Hill. “He’s been taking the hits better in practice, so nothing’s hurt. But, we don’t know when it’s going to come off yet.”
The survey described a potential off-campus entertainment district in Norman that would include a new arena for OU basketball and gymnastics. The project compared the project to Texas Live! In Arlington, Texas, and The Star in Frisco, Texas.
The survey also asked for community input on restaurants and activities for the district in an attempt to increase support for the project. It gauges interest on seating options, ticket prices and other events hosted there such as university ceremonies, concerts and high school sports.
The City of Norman proposed a similar project to be built in the University North Park area in 2017. The OU Foundation requested tax incentives through the University North Park tax increment district in 2018 to fund the project, but withdrew its request in July 2018 after community opposition.
Moser supported the idea of a new arena back in February, stating that he’s had many conversations with OU athletic director Joe Castiglione about the topic.
“I definitely think it’s time for a new arena for a lot of reasons,” Moser said on Feb. 17. “Definitely been talking since I was hired with Joe (Castiglione), he’s very much in those conversations and very aggressive with those conversations.”
Castiglione discussed the possibility of a new arena in an OU Board of Regents meeting in March, mentioning the increased support for after Moser and OU women’s coach Jennie Baranczyk publicly endorsed it. While the OU Foundation is currently not discussing a new arena with OU administrators, Guy Patton, the President and CEO of the OU Foundation, said the foundation would support a new arena project if the university decided to pursue it.
OU basketball’s current home, the Lloyd Noble Center, opened in 1975 and holds 11,528 spectators. The Sooners averaged just 8,437 fans for home games last season, the third-worst in the Big 12 Conference. OU has averaged 5,238 fans in five home games this season.
