OU basketball: Sooner assistant Carlin Hartman joins staff at UNLV, per report

Carlin Hartman

Assistant coach Carlin Hartman talks to a referee during the game against Texas Tech Feb. 9.

 Jackson Stewart/The Daily

Assistant coach Carlin Hartman has left Oklahoma for the same job at Nevada, Las Vegas, according to a report by Stadium's Jeff Goodman.

Hartman, who's spent the last five seasons at OU, joins new UNLV coach Kevin Kruger, five days after his father Lon Kruger retired as the Sooners' head coach. 

As one of the lead recruiters of the program, Hartman helped bring the best recruiting class of Kruger's 10-year regime. The 2019 class was ranked 13th in the nation per Rivals. Hartman also recruited transfer guards Austin Reaves, Elijah Harkless and Umoja Gibson to OU.

In 2020, Hartman was named a top-three assistant coach in the Big 12 by Stadium, as voted on by league's head coaches.

Austin Curtright is a journalism sophomore and The Daily's senior sports reporter. He currently covers OU men's basketball and has previously covered OU softball and soccer.

