OU basketball snaps 2-game losing streak in 101-78 win over TCU

No. 20 Oklahoma (17-4, 7-3 Big 12) defeated TCU (6-15, 0-10) 101-78 in Norman on Tuesday.
Senior forward Madi Williams led the Sooners with 26 points on 9-of-12 shooting. She also grabbed six rebounds and dished four assists. Senior guard Taylor Robertson, the NCAA’s new 3-point leader, followed her historic weekend with an 18-point performance with four 3-pointers.
Junior Skylar Vann tallied 14 points on 6-of-7 shooting with five rebounds and three assists in 16 minutes of action. Senior Ana Llanusa and freshman Beatrice Culliton scored 14 and 10 points, respectively.
The Sooners shot 59% from the field and capitalized off 16-of-17 free-throw attempts. OU also outrebounded TCU 39-26.
After missing their first three shots, the Sooners made six baskets in a row to jump out to an early 13-5 lead. OU carried the early start throughout the quarter, making 12-of-18 shots to take a 29-16 lead into the second.
The Horned Frogs responded with an offensive barrage in the second which fueled an early 11-2 run to cut the lead to eight. TCU shot 4-for-7 from 3-point range and outscored the Sooners 27-22 to keep a maintainable 51-43 deficit heading to the second half. Seven points from Williams propelled a 10-0 OU run out of the half to stretch the lead to 18 points.
We repeat: @madi_wms is a 🪣‼️ pic.twitter.com/pblXajlnO6— Oklahoma Basketball (@OU_WBBall) February 1, 2023
Additionally, OU saw a much-improved defensive effort in the third quarter, allowing 16 points which, thanks to a buzzer beater from Vann, kept the Sooners at a comfortable 76-59 lead.
OU capped the night with freshman Beatrice Culliton and junior Aubrey Joens each scoring four points on a perfect 2-for-2 shooting in the fourth quarter. OU went 11-for-17 in the quarter, Robertson converted a four-point possession after making a 3-pointer and the ensuing free throw with 2:44 to play to secure the Sooners victory.
Next, OU will face West Virginia (14-5, 5-3 Big 12) at 2 p.m. on Feb. 4 in Norman.
This story was edited by Austin Curtright.
