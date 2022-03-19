 Skip to main content
OU basketball: Skylar Vann warming up ahead of Sooners' NCAA Tournament matchup with IUPUI

Skylar Vann

Sophomore guard Skylar Vann celebrates blocking a shot during the game against Baylor on Jan. 12.

 Shelby Reasor/The Daily

Sophomore forward Skylar Vann is participating in pregame warmups ahead of No. 4-seeded Oklahoma’s (24-8) NCAA Tournament first round contest against No. 13-seeded Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis (24-6) in Norman.

The Big 12 Sixth Player of the Year suffered a knee injury during OU’s Big 12 Tournament semifinals loss to Baylor on March 12. Vann has appeared in 31 games this season, averaging 20.6 minutes off the bench.

“We still are not 100 percent sure, but it looks promising,” Sooners coach Jennie Baranczyk said Friday regarding Vann’s status for Saturday’s game. “We're very hopeful today will be the first day that she'll be able to kind of try some things. We’ll have more of an answer tomorrow on that.”

The Edmond native ranks third among Sooners by averaging 11.8 points per game. She is also averaging 5.7 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.5 steals per game this season. Vann is shooting 45 percent from the field and 34 percent from 3-point range, ranking second among OU players with 21 blocks.

The Sooners will tip-off against the IUPUI Jaguars at 9 p.m. on ESPNU. 

