OU basketball: Seniors power Sooners to dominant 94-63 win over Mississippi State in SEC/Big 12 Challenge

Oklahoma struggled to take care of the ball early in Saturday’s contest, and appeared unorganized offensively against Mississippi State in a game that looked likely to go down to the wire.
Ana Llanusa and Taylor Robertson had other plans, though. The Sooners (7-1) relied on their senior guards again to down the Bulldogs (6-2) 94-63 in the annual Big 12/SEC challenge.
Llanusa did most of her damage in the first half, as the Bulldogs simply had no answer. She scored 17 points while shooting 50 percent from the field before the break, and has now scored in double figures every game this season. Robertson continued to have the hot hand, recording her fifth straight game with 19 or more points. The McPherson, Kansas, native led the Sooners in scoring with 22 points while knocking down six 3-pointers.
Coach Jennie Baranczyk’s fast paced, free playing offense was on display again Saturday. With each game of experience, the OU offense seems to flow more fluidly.
“It was just fun,” Llanusa said. “I think we moved the ball well, and we did what we know how to do, which is transition. Coach Jennie always talks about Taylor and I, or whoever's on the wings, to run wide. I'm so used to running towards the basket, so staying wide, making sure I'm staying wide and giving our point guards that outlet to drive into the lane to knock those shots down. They did a good job at driving and getting us the ball.”
The Sooners’ bench also played a key role in Saturday’s victory, with Baranczyk receiving production from multiple reserves who outscored Mississippi State’s bench 28-11. Sophomore guard Skylar Vann was one of the major sparks off the bench, adding nine points. Sophomore guard Navaeh Tot tallied five assists and junior forward Liz Scott added nine more points in 15 minutes.
It’d be hard to ask for a better beginning to Baranczyk’s career at Oklahoma after she came to Norman in March following nine seasons at Drake. The Sooners are off to their best start since they opened 9-1 during the 2015-16 season.
While Oklahoma is finding its groove on the court, it’s important for the team to keep improving and to not become complacent.
“I do think now that we can play team defense,” Baranczyk said “I feel like rebounding wise, we're leaving a lot out there in terms of our second chances. Offensively, I feel like we can move a little bit more, I like our template and our pace, though. I like all those things.”
The Sooners committed 18 turnovers, but with a fast-paced transition offense, some of the turnovers are simply a product of play style.
“Our turnovers are coming from hesitation,” Baranczyk said. “You're just trying to make a play. The more that we get experience, and we play, especially with the spacing, the better we're going to be. We're going to see moments where it's really fun.”
The Sooners, who started a five game homestand Saturday, will return to action against Eastern Michigan at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 7, in Norman. For Robertson and Llanusa, Baranczyk’s offense is a shooter’s dream. The transition attack and willingness to make the extra pass creates many open looks for Sooners.
“It's really just fun and exciting,” Robertson said with a smile. “It's just fun to be able to play basketball. Just get out and run, because that's what we're trying to really do, is push the pace in transition. Being able to get out on the break, make reads, set each other up and just play with each other. It's really fun to be a part of.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.