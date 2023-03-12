OU basketball selected as No. 5 seed in NCAA Tournament, will face No. 12 Portland State in 1st round

Oklahoma (25-6, 14-4 Big 12) was selected as a No. 5 seed in the NCAA Tournament on Sunday and will face No. 12-seeded Portland (23-8, 15-3 WCC) in the first round of the Greenville 1 Region in Los Angeles on Saturday.
The Sooners were selected to the field of 68 for the second consecutive season, after failing to make the tournament the previous three years.
OU was granted a No. 4 seed in last year’s tournament and won its first-round matchup against No. 13-seeded IUPUI 78-72 before falling to Notre Dame 108-64 in the second round.
The Sooners are one of six Big 12 teams to make the tournament, joining No. 4-seeded Texas, No. 5-seeded Iowa State, No. 7-seeded Baylor, No. 8-seeded Oklahoma State and No. 10-seeded West Virginia. OU finished with the best overall record in the conference and claimed a share of the Big 12 regular season title.
OU opens tournament play against the Pilots on Saturday in Los Angeles. Tipoff time is to be announced.
This story was edited by Austin Curtright.
