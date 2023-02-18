OU basketball’s balance proving pivotal in late season stretch, Beatrice Culliton stepping up in expanded role

Jennie Baranczyk has experienced the luxury of having a very depth-driven team and expects it to pay off in the near future.
The Sooners regularly see 10 or more players check into games, a significant upgrade from the six-person rotations found occasionally during the 2021 season. OU has 11 players who average more than nine minutes nightly, providing an uncanny level of depth.
Though its trio of seniors Madi Williams, Ana Llanusa and Taylor Robertson haven’t seen their usual statistical output, the rest they’ve been provided with serves crucial down the stretch, beginning with Oklahoma’s (21-4, 11-3 Big 12) matchup against Kansas (16-8, 6-7) at 2 p.m. Sunday in Lawrence.
“We’ve really balanced out the minutes in some of these games,” Baranczyk said. “It’s really nice that we’re not maxing them out and playing (them) 40 minutes (per) game throughout the whole month of February then asking them to be really fresh in March.”
Junior guard Nevaeh Tot leads the Sooners with 27.6 minutes per game, ranking 28th among all Big 12 players. All nine of OU’s Big 12 counterparts have multiple players averaging more minutes than Tot.
The balance carries over to the scoring department, where eight players have led the Sooners in points in a game, the most individual leading scorers on an OU team since 2001. OU has also had eight players lead the rebounding category and six lead the assists category, where its NCAA-best 21.5 team average fuels a large part of the balance.
“It’s a huge part of our team chemistry, but it's also the leadership of coming here,” Baranczyk said. “You talk about … ‘can you believe we’re in this position in the second year’ and all that but … I feel like it’s more that the players don’t care about anything but really wanting to win.
“That, to me, has been the best story of this whole team.”
In OU’s first meeting with the Jayhawks, eight players contributed at least five points in its 80-74 victory on Jan. 14 in Norman. The Sooners' key to victory proved to be holding Kansas’ leading scorer, 6-foot-6 center Taiyanna Jackson to eight points, tied for her lowest scoring output in Big 12 play this season.
Though the Jayhawks have dropped three of their last five games, all three losses were within four points. OU grabbed a season-high 22 offensive rebounds to Kansas’ 10 during the teams’ first affair, but the Sooners converted just nine second-chance points, something Baranczyk hopes will improve the second go around.
“We kind of went through some phases,” Baranczyk said. “We had a big chunk of the season where we were doing a great job (with) offensive rebounding (but) we weren’t necessarily converting. Then we started converting more, we’ve gotta get back to that, I don’t feel like we’ve really dominated that in any capacity as of late. We have to get better at rebounding, we have to get better at those 50/50 balls … when we’re at our best, we’re getting those effort plays.
“When we do a great job of just bringing that effort … it doesn’t always go our way, but it fuels us in a different way.”
Beatrice Culliton taking on enhanced role
Freshman center Beatrice Culliton has emerged as a key player in Oklahoma’s rotation.
After playing double-digit minutes in five of OU’s first 17 games, Culliton is averaging over 12 minutes of playing time in the Sooners’ last eight games. The former four-star recruit, according to ESPN, is averaging 5.3 points on 59% shooting, while grabbing three rebounds per game.
Additionally, she became the first Sooner this season and first freshman center since at least 2009 to dish 10 assists in a game in Wednesday’s 84-57 trouncing of Texas Tech.
Defensively, Culliton has forced three turnovers in OU’s last two games, adding to her tally of six steals and two blocks on the season. While foul trouble highlighted the early parts of her freshman campaign, including fouling out in just nine minutes of action in OU’s 124-78 loss to Utah on Nov. 16, she’s managed to stay on the court for longer as the season has progressed.
“I think the biggest thing is her defensive presence,” Baranczyk said. “I think she’s done a really nice job of providing some help defense on the interior and in the paint. I feel like she’s just a huge student of the game.”
Culliton’s success has come in part due to senior forward Liz Scott, who’s taken the young center under her wing throughout the season. The guidance Scott provides has helped boost a four game stretch where she’s produced double-digit points in every game on 71% shooting.
Scott and Culliton have been among the biggest contributors to OU outrebounding its opponents in all but two of its 14 conference games.
“It’s been a really cool mentorship between them,” Baranczyk said. “They challenge each other, they watch each other, they coach each other, they cheer each other on. It’s a pretty cool story.”
