OU basketball: Rick Issanza, Alston Mason, Akol Mawein to miss game at Texas due to health and safety protocols

Redshirt sophomore center Rick Issanza during the game against Houston Baptist on Nov. 24.

Sophomore center Rick Issanza, freshman guard Alston Mason and junior forward Akol Mawein are unavailable for Oklahoma’s game against No. 21 Texas on Tuesday night, per a university press release.

The matchup with the Longhorns marks the second game in a row the trio will miss due to health and safety protocols. All three players also missed OU’s 79-66 upset win over No. 15 Iowa State on Jan. 8.

Previously, Issanza started in place of senior forward Tanner Groves against Kansas State on Jan. 1 when Groves was in health and safety protocols. Mason and Mawein have 17 combined appearances this season.

Freshman guard Bijan Cortes, junior forward Jacob Groves and redshirt senior forward Marvin Johnson are additional players who’ve missed time due to health and safety protocols in recent games.

The Sooners (12-3, 2-1 Big 12) tip off against Texas (12-3, 2-1) at 7:30 p.m. in Austin (Longhorn Network).

