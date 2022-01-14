 Skip to main content
OU basketball: Rick Issanza, Akol Mawein, Alston Mason to return from health and safety protocols ahead of Sooners' match with TCU

  • Updated
  • 0
Akol Mawein

Junior forward Akol Mawein during the game against Houston Baptist on Nov. 24.

 Trey Young/The Daily

Oklahoma head coach Porter Moser announced on Friday that freshman guard Alston Mason, sophomore center Rick Issanza and junior forward Akol Mawein have returned from health and safety protocols ahead of its matchup with TCU on Saturday. 

Mason, Issanza and Mawein missed OU’s previous two games. The trio has 26 combined appearances this season. 

Issanza started in place of senior forward Tanner Groves in Oklahoma’s Jan. 1 win over Kansas State. The 7-foot-1-inch center from the Congo finished the 71-69 win with a rebound and an assist. 

The Sooners and Horned Frogs tip off at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 15, in Fort Worth.

