OU basketball: Rick Issanza, Akol Mawein, Alston Mason to return from health and safety protocols ahead of Sooners' match with TCU

Oklahoma head coach Porter Moser announced on Friday that freshman guard Alston Mason, sophomore center Rick Issanza and junior forward Akol Mawein have returned from health and safety protocols ahead of its matchup with TCU on Saturday.
Porter Moser announced today that Alston Mason, Rick Issanza and Akol Mawein all returned to practice today and are good to go for the #Sooners game with TCU tomorrow— Grayson Blalock (@grayson_blalock) January 14, 2022
Mason, Issanza and Mawein missed OU’s previous two games. The trio has 26 combined appearances this season.
Issanza started in place of senior forward Tanner Groves in Oklahoma’s Jan. 1 win over Kansas State. The 7-foot-1-inch center from the Congo finished the 71-69 win with a rebound and an assist.
The Sooners and Horned Frogs tip off at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 15, in Fort Worth.
