OU basketball rebounds from slow start, defeats Texas Tech 89-79 in Lubbock

No. 19 Oklahoma (13-2, 3-1 Big 12) defeated Texas Tech (13-4, 1-3) 89-79 on Wednesday in Lubbock.
Junior Skylar Vann scored 19 points with a team-high 11 rebounds and six assists. Senior Ana Llanusa tallied 20 points and six assists while knocking down three 3-pointers.
The Sooners shot just 33% from 3-point range to Texas Tech’s 55% but went 3-for-6 in the fourth quarter to help secure the victory. OU struggled with turnovers early, giving the ball away five times in the first quarter, but ended up surrendering just 12 through the entirety of the game.
Here are three takeaways from the Sooners’ victory:
Sooners thrive off rebounds
OU found great success in the rebounding department, where it grabbed 47 boards to Texas Tech’s 26 and accumulated 13 second-chance points.
The first possession of Wednesday’s contest was a Liz Scott offensive rebound and kick out to Nevaeh Tot, who made a 3-pointer to kickstart the Sooners. OU earned 19 offensive rebounds throughout the matchup and allowed just five.
Vann pulled down 11 rebounds, seven of which came on the offensive end. She scored 19 points and had three blocks as a result of her strong paint presence. Senior Liz Scott shared the same presence, nabbing seven rebounds — four on the offensive end — and scoring 13 points.
Another Llanusa show
Llanusa continued her streak of dominant performances, marking her fourth consecutive game with at least 20 points against the Red Raiders. The most she scored in OU’s first 11 games was 14 points.
Llanusa made a few key plays for the Sooners against Texas Tech also. She forced a turnover on the first possession of the game, leading to two points and giving the Sooners a 5-0 lead in the first minute of play.
Llanusa then made a 3-pointer midway through the third quarter to give OU a 52-50 lead, its first since early in the second. She followed that by taking a charge on the defensive end and allowing the Sooners an opportunity to make it a 56-50 game, which they did with a pair of layups from Vann.
Llanusa’s efforts were needed as fellow seniors Madi Williams and Taylor Robertson started off slow, combining for just three points in the first half. Robertson’s streak of 57 games with a 3-pointer wasn’t extended until the 2:29 mark of the fourth quarter, where she cemented an 8-0 OU run and put the game out of reach.
Big 12 competitiveness on display again
The Big 12 was expected to produce loads of intense games, and it’s succeeded thus far.
OU and its respective opponent have been within five points at the half in each of its first four conference games. The Sooners have also seen second half lead changes in all but one of its Big 12 matchups.
Wednesday’s matchup produced much of the same, with the first double-digit lead of the night coming within the three-minute mark of the fourth quarter. Even after OU extended its lead to 14 with just over two minutes to play, Texas Tech came crawling back and cut the lead to seven with 1:12 left.
The Big 12’s ‘no-days-off’ mantra is expected to be continued when the Sooners play host to No. 23 Kansas at 2 p.m. on Jan. 14 in Norman.
