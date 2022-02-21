OU basketball: Porter Moser weighs in on Michigan-Wisconsin and ORU-NDSU handshake line scuffles

Porter Moser didn’t pull any punches while addressing two prominent handshake line altercations that recently occurred in college basketball.
First, a postgame scuffle between North Dakota State and Oral Roberts on Feb. 17 turned into a full court fight.
Then, on Sunday, Feb. 20, Michigan head coach Juwan Howard struck Wisconsin assistant Joe Krabbenhoft, after a verbal argument with head coach Greg Gard over a timeout called with 15 seconds left, sparking a brawl between the Badgers and Wolverines.
Michigan suspended Howard for the remainder of the regular season on Monday afternoon.
“I’m not one of the ones that is going to (have a) knee jerk reaction to say we can throw away the handshake line,” Moser said of the ritual’s place in the sport, weighing in on the biggest current story in NCAA hoops.
Moser addressed the positives that come from handshake lines. Players from each team get to debrief after a hard-fought contest and congratulate each other in ways they couldn’t without. Coaches reap similar benefits from the handshake line, but sitting in the head coaching seat does change the outlook of losses, according to Moser.
“I've been coaching for 30 years and a lot of these coaches have,” Moser said. “It's not easy to go shake somebody's hand when you just lost a game. You feel gut wrenched, especially on close games, especially on games that have so much meaning in February.
“It's not easy, but you’re always telling your guys, we have to handle adversity... I don't like the message that the way to respond is to avoid it. I don’t think avoiding it is the way to handle a problem.
The feeling of losing critical games as a head coach is one Moser believes only those in that seat can understand. Drew Valentine, who succeeded him at Loyola Chicago, called Moser after his first loss as a head coach in disbelief at the difference in how the loss felt compared to when he was a Ramblers assistant.
Moser alluded to several off the court issues like recruiting battles and longstanding rivalries that make it more difficult for head coaches to look their peers in the eye following a close loss. As an example, Moser explained he texted his friend, Texas coach Chris Beard, following the Longhorns’ 77-64 loss to Texas Tech on Feb. 1 in Lubbock.
Beard coached at Texas Tech from 2016-2021, leading the Red Raiders to a national championship appearance in 2019 before leaving last summer to take the head coaching job at his alma mater, drawing vitriol from the Texas Tech fanbase. Adams, formerly Beard’s assistant, replaced him at Tech.
“After that loss, he stopped,” Moser said. “He congratulated them. And I can’t imagine how hard that was for Chris. I get it, I’ve played my old school before, much less in that venue, on that stage, with those circumstances. Do you know how hard it was for Chris to do that? Not easy.”
The Sooners previously earned their biggest conference victory of the season against the Red Raiders, winning 70-55 on Feb. 9 in Norman. Moser and the Sooners will try to accomplish what Beard, and anyone else that’s made the trip to Lubbock this season has yet to do — win.
Oklahoma is the fourth team out in ESPN’s latest bracketology update after its 75-54 loss to Iowa State on Saturday, per Joe Lunardi. Its matchup with Texas Tech on Tuesday represents OU’s last chance for a quality win before the Big 12 tournament.
“The OU game was probably the only time this year that we’ve really been whipped,” Adams said in the Red Raiders’ Tuesday media availability. “They just took the game over… I hope we’ll come ready (tomorrow) with a lot of energy and competitiveness and a stronger will to win.”
Regardless of whether or not Oklahoma earns the win, it’s certain Moser will shake Adams’ hand after the Sooners (14-13, 4-10 Big 12) take on the Red Raiders (21-6, 10-4) at 7 p.m. on Feb. 22 in Lubbock on ESPNU.
“I just don't think how you handle problems is avoiding them,” Moser said, circling back to the issue that has been the hot topic of college basketball early this week. “I don't think that's the answer.”
