OU basketball: Porter Moser, Sooners swing for knockout punch, miss again in overtime loss to No. 20 Texa

Porter Moser sees the Big 12 gauntlet as a heavyweight boxing match.
In the arena, the Sooners have lost nine of their last 11 games, and six of those losses have come by single digits, including their last four losses. They’ve weathered everything from adverse road environments to frustration with officials.
Tuesday night brought its own wrinkle when the shot clocks inside the Lloyd Noble Center didn’t work, forcing the public address announcer to count down from 20 each possession, much to the chagrin of players, coaches and fans.
And once again, OU was the fighter that couldn’t deliver the knockout blow. As senior guard Elijah Harkless heaved a shot toward the basket at the overtime buzzer, it nicked the backboard before dropping harmlessly to the floor as Oklahoma (14-12, 4-9 Big 12) fell to No. 20 Texas (19-7, 8-5) on Tuesday in Norman.
“I’m miserable right now,” Moser said. “We just played Texas Tech, Kansas and Texas, three of the top teams in the country. So we're playing hard enough, but we got to play smart enough… We were up three. We had a 28-foot foul (on Harkless with 2:37 to play, resulting in two Texas free throws) and then we just lost the ball.”
Self-inflicted wounds like Moser referenced have plagued OU throughout the struggle stretch.
Senior forward Ethan Chargois missed an open 3-pointer at the second half buzzer to potentially win the game. Oklahoma’s overtime turnovers with 2:26 and 43 seconds left led to nearly identical Texas possessions. Guard Marcus Carr missed two shots and forward Timmy Allen responded with an offensive putback each time.
“Those were key mishaps,” Moser said. “They had seven offensive rebounds for the game. But Timmy Allen had four and Bishop had two, that’s six of them. And they were key ones. That tip-in was a monster play. You get a stop, you gotta rebound it. And we didn't do it.
“That really, really hurt us."
Despite its late game-errors, Oklahoma remained competitive because of Harkless, senior guards Jordan Goldwire and Umoja Gibson, and junior forward Jalen Hill, who finished with 19, 18, 17 and 16 points respectively.
The quartet shot 25-for-30 from the free-throw line, bolstered by a career high eight makes from Hill and a season high eight from Goldwire. The veteran leaders shot 20-for-38 from the field, and Oklahoma mustered only three field goal makes from the rest of the roster.
Despite providing the bulk of OU’s performance, their nights were not without flaws. Hill attempted his last free throw with 18:17 remaining in the second half and missed.
Hill and the Sooners were unable to exploit the foul trouble that Texas’ forwards were in — Allen eventually fouled out in overtime, Bishop finished with four and Dylan Disu picked up three. The Longhorns racked up 19 fouls in the first 30 minutes, but had only five in the final 10 minutes of regulation and overtime.
“I probably should have been more aggressive in the last 12 (minutes) when I came back in,” Hill said. “I was in a little bit of foul trouble. But I can't let that affect my game at the end of the day. That got to my head a little bit, but I just gotta keep being aggressive, no matter if (I’m in) foul trouble or not. Keep getting to the free throw line. Keep making plays.”
Gibson stood alone as the only Sooner to find success from 3-point range, shooting 66% from 3-point distance. His teammates combined to shoot an underwhelming 5% from 3-point range.
“Everybody’s really been in the gym working, it’ll show up,” Hill said. “Some games you’re not going to shoot the best, but you’ve got to do everything else right. You can always play defense, you can always have a motor. Not every game is going to be a great shooting night, so you just gotta do everything else.”
OU began Tuesday as the final team with a bye in ESPN’s bracketology. Now, having missed another opportunity for a ranked win, it looks to deliver a fistful of redemption against Iowa State at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 19 in Ames.
“This team is not dead…” Moser said. “We gotta shoot it better. We gotta play smarter. But having this team fight and getting ready to play is not the issue.”
