OU basketball: Porter Moser, Sooners open Big 12 play where 'there's no nights off' with visit from No. 6 Texas

Oklahoma (9-3) begins Big 12 play at 1 p.m. Saturday against No. 6 Texas (11-1) at home. The Longhorns swept the Sooners last season, winning 66-52 in Austin and 80-78 in Norman in overtime.
Texas is led by senior guard Marcus Carr, who ranks fourth in the conference with 17.8 points per game. Carr tied a career-high by scoring 41 points against Texas A&M-Commerce on Tuesday and has reached double figures in all but one game this season.
OU coach Porter Moser believes Carr is part of “one of the best backcourts in the country” alongside fellow guard Tyrese Hunter, who’s averaging 11.3 points per game.
“There’s no player hotter than Marcus Carr right now,” Moser said. “He’s been doing it consistently and he’s shooting it at a high clip. We know how good (Hunter) is. He’s over-athletic. They’ll both guard you… and they’re both outstanding. They’re one of the best duos in the country.
Sooners begin Big 12 gauntlet
Last year, Oklahoma went 7-11 against a tough conference schedule. Four teams finished in the AP Top 25 and six finished with more than 20 wins.
This season’s Big 12 isn’t any easier. Five teams are ranked in the top 25 and seven, including Texas, have double-digit wins. The conference has an average NET ranking of 30.6, the best in the country by nearly 27 points.
Coming off a 62-53 win against Florida on Dec. 20, Moser hopes his team carries momentum into conference play.
“There’s no nights off,” Moser said about conference play. “It’s the most physical, well-defended league in the country. You have to be physically ready. The fact that all 10 teams have an average of 30 is just mind-blowing.
“You can’t just look at the schedule and say ‘Well, that’s a (win) automatically.’ There's none of that. It's every night. You got to be physically and mentally ready to be at a high level.”
Moser believes Sooners have ‘matured’
After a shaky start, including a loss to Sam Houston and a come-from-behind win against South Alabama, Moser has seen improvements from his team since.
On offense, OU is shooting a Big 12-best 40% from 3-point range and ranks second with a 40.5 shooting percentage behind Texas Tech. Senior guard Grant Sherfield is third in the conference with 18 points per game and leads the nation shooting 56.4% from 3-point range.
Against Florida, the Sooners won by nine after being down 11 in the first half. Moser was impressed with how Oklahoma “didn’t panic” and believes his team is more mature than at any point this season.
“I always think it’s a race to maturity,” Moser said. “I thought we had great maturity that game. We didn’t panic when we were down 11. In the second half, we never let up. That’s a mature team. It’s not panicking when you’re down, it’s staying with what you’re doing. That’s what I took away from that game.”
