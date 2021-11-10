OU basketball: Porter Moser, Sooners lock up trio of 2022 guards on 1st day of early signing period

Oklahoma head coach Porter Moser signed three players to the Sooners’ 2022 class on Wednesday during the first day of the NCAA’s early signing period.
Here’s a breakdown on each signee:
Otega Oweh
The younger brother of Baltimore Ravens defensive end Odafe Oweh, Otega committed to the Sooners on Oct. 1, becoming Moser’s first 2022 commit.
Oweh, a 6-foot-6 shooting guard from Somerset, New Jersey, is rated as the No. 2 player in New Jersey and a 4-star by the 247Sports Composite rankings.
“When (Otegah) said he was coming he just believed in everything we were doing,” Moser said during a signing day press conference. “He loved the detail of our program, he loved how we guarded, pushed it and played four out.”
Oweh chose the Sooners over preseason No. 11 Illinois and Penn State.
“His brother plays in the NFL,” Moser said. “He wants to be great, (Otegah) does. He loved the skill development part. It meant a lot when he was the first one to step up and say he wanted to be a Sooner.”
👀 what 𝑶𝒕𝒆𝒈𝒂 𝑶𝒘𝒆𝒉 brings to the court 👇 pic.twitter.com/OrOjxS0Quz— Oklahoma Basketball (@OU_MBBall) November 10, 2021
Milos Uzan
After committing to OU on Oct. 17, Uzan signed with the Sooners during a ceremony at his high school, Dream City Christian in Glendale, Arizona, on Wednesday afternoon.
Uzan is the No. 16 point guard in the country and the No. 9 player in Arizona, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings. The 6-foot-4, 185-pound guard received 12 offers including California, UNLV and Utah before committing to OU.
“I think we got three good, young, versatile guards,” Moser said. “Milo’s been able to play point guard, he’s elite off ball screens, he makes other guys better.”
Uzan signed after a spectacular summer in which his prep team, Dream Vision, won the Adidas 3SSB Circuit Championship.
“People around the country know him in recruiting circuits,” Moser said. “When we talk to other recruits, they know who he is. He just makes other guys better and people want to play with a guy who can pass like that.”
𝑺𝒊𝒈𝒏𝒆𝒅. 𝑺𝒆𝒂𝒍𝒆𝒅. 𝑫𝒆𝒍𝒊𝒗𝒆𝒓𝒆𝒅. ✍𝑴𝒊𝒍𝒐𝒔 𝑼𝒛𝒂𝒏 is a Sooner!↕ 6'4"🏀 Guard📍 Las Vegas#BoomerSooner | @lossyuzan pic.twitter.com/QLPnmNVKeQ— Oklahoma Basketball (@OU_MBBall) November 10, 2021
Benny Schroeder
Schroeder became Moser’s third 2022 commit on Oct. 20. The 6-foot-7 guard of the International Basketball Academy in Munich, Germany, averaged 16 points per game in the 2021 FIBA U18 tournament.
“He’s tough as nails on the floor,” Moser said. “He’s super versatile, he’s really athletic.”
The international phenom met with several colleges in the United States before deciding on the Sooners. He said it was the connections of Moser’s staff that drove him to Norman.
"The recruiting process was a different experience from the very beginning," Schroder told ESPN after committing. "They seemed really to care about me, not only as a player, but also as a person. Head coach Porter Moser, associate head coach David Patrick and the whole coaching staff want to win championships."
Munich 👉 Norman𝑩𝒆𝒏𝒏𝒚 𝑺𝒄𝒉𝒓𝒐̈𝒅𝒆𝒓 is a Sooner ✍↕ 6'7"🏀 Guard📍 Munich, Germany 🇩🇪#BoomerSooner pic.twitter.com/H25ylLtSB0— Oklahoma Basketball (@OU_MBBall) November 10, 2021
