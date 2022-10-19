OU basketball: Porter Moser, Sooners leaning on veteran familiarity ahead of 2022-23 season

Porter Moser is leaning on veterans to instill a foundation for success entering Oklahoma’s 2022-23 season.
The second-year Sooners coach returns a core of sophomore guards Bijan Cortes and C.J. Noland and senior forwards Tanner Groves, Jacob Groves and Jalen Hill. Moser is ecstatic with the buy-in he has seen from the group, noting they’ve been vocal, engaged and have held new transfers and freshmen accountable since they’ve arrived in Norman.
“It's everything to have them here,” Moser said. “When I got there, we were in a pandemic. So I was meeting them for the first time in June at the recruiting class. We had to sign everybody through June.
“So just the difference of when they get there is everything from our first practice to having five guys that have a familiarity with what we do and how we do it. And not only do you have guys that did it… Jalen Hill and Tanner Groves are just really, really good leaders, vocally and with their work ethic.”
Having veterans has allowed Moser to ease into his second season in Norman. Following a disappointing first-year campaign — finishing 19-16 and OU missing the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2017 — the Sooners’ head coach has his sights on taking his program back to March Madness.
Throughout the offseason, Moser battled the new NCAA landscape, losing five players to the transfer portal. Elijah Harkless departed Norman for UNLV, while Umoja Gibson transferred to DePaul. Harkless averaged 10 and Gibson scored a team-high 13.3 points per game.
“My first thought on the transfer portal, it's a reality,'' Moser said. “I think you have to balance it with your program. I think for me, I signed some high school guys I really liked, and we added some transfer portal pieces. It's a reality. It's here. But I think you have to have a balance with it and you still have to try to recruit to who you are and your style, who you are.
“Transferring in conference, that also is a reality. It's happening with it. And I guess I don't have too many thoughts against it or for it. If the young man doesn't want to be in a program, then he doesn't want to be in a program.”
Moser added transfers Grant Sherfield, Joe Bamisile, Sam Godwin and Yaya Keita. OU’s coach has embraced the challenges of the offseason by bringing in skilled players that he thinks will adapt to his culture quickly.
Sherfield, a senior guard from Nevada, headlines the group of players joining the Sooners this season. He led the Wolfpack by averaging 19.1 points per game, shooting 43.5% from the field and 33% from 3-point range. Alongside his scoring upside, the 6-foot-2, 189-pound guard also averaged 4.2 rebounds and 6.4 assists per game last season.
Moser feels like he’s getting a “shot-clock guy” that can get buckets on all three levels when a play breaks down towards the end of the shot-clock.
“This league is so incredible defensively,” Moser said. “Every game they just lock you up. One of the things I’ve found is you have some guys that make some shots. You need some shot-makers. And Grant is a very good shot-maker, scoring at all three levels. He can get to the rim, he’s elite around the mid-range and can shoot 3s. He's really good off ball screens. Analytically he's one of the top guards off ball screens.
“Coaches call them ‘shot clock guys.’ The defense takes away what you're trying to do and then you've got to go sometimes, create something out of nothing and start the domino in a rotation. And Grant can start that domino. He can knock down a shot at the end of a shot clock.”
As Oklahoma nears the start of its season with an exhibition against Oklahoma City University at 7 p.m. on Oct. 25 in Norman, Moser is building off the success he had last season with a core group of veterans, high-level transfers and versatile freshmen he thinks can lead OU back to the tournament.
“It makes a heck of a difference when you have guys that have been through your program,” Moser said. “We have five guys back that were with us last year. So I think with the two Groves brothers, Jalen Hill, Bijan Cortes and C.J. Noland, we've got some guys back that make all the difference in the world when you bring in your newcomers… it helps when you try to get to year two and move forward.”
