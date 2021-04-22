OU basketball: Porter Moser, Sooners land SMU transfer forward Ethan Chargois

Oklahoma has added forward Ethan Chargois as a graduate transfer, he announced on Twitter Thursday afternoon.
BLESSED 🙏🏽 #BoomerSooner pic.twitter.com/WKXOckypQW— Ethan Chargois (@EthanChargois25) April 22, 2021
Chargois, who played four seasons at Southern Methodist, averaged 8.8 points and 5.4 rebounds per game as a senior last season. Chargois hails from Tulsa, Oklahoma.
Chargois became the fourth transfer under new coach Porter Moser, joining guard Jordan Goldwire from Duke and brothers Tanner and Jacob Groves from Eastern Washington.
The Sooners now have 11 of their 12 possible scholarship positions filled. After former head coach Lon Kruger retired March 25, eight players either declared for the NBA Draft or entered the NCAA Transfer Portal.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.