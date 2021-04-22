You are the owner of this article.
OU basketball: Porter Moser, Sooners land SMU transfer forward Ethan Chargois

Lloyd Noble Center

The Lloyd Noble Center decorated for new OU basketball head coach Porter Moser's inital press conference April 7.

 Trey Young/The Daily

Oklahoma has added forward Ethan Chargois as a graduate transfer, he announced on Twitter Thursday afternoon.

Chargois, who played four seasons at Southern Methodist, averaged 8.8 points and 5.4 rebounds per game as a senior last season. Chargois hails from Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Chargois became the fourth transfer under new coach Porter Moser, joining guard Jordan Goldwire from Duke and brothers Tanner and Jacob Groves from Eastern Washington.

The Sooners now have 11 of their 12 possible scholarship positions filled. After former head coach Lon Kruger retired March 25, eight players either declared for the NBA Draft or entered the NCAA Transfer Portal.

