OU basketball: Porter Moser, Sooners land Eastern Washington transfer guard Jacob Groves

Former Eastern Washington guard Jacob Groves will transfer to Oklahoma, joining his brother, Tanner, who also transferred from the Eagles to the Sooners on Sunday.
Not just one Groves... but two. Can confirm #Sooners have gone to Eastern Washington and landed both Tanner AND Jacob Groves (@tannergroves & @jake34groves).Porter Moser on the transfer board in a major way. @jakelieberman2 first to report Jacob.— Bob Przybylo (@BPrzybylo) April 19, 2021
Jacob, listed at 6-foot-7, started in 14 of his 48 career games at Eastern Washington. Last season, he averaged just over nine points per game on a 55 percent shooting percentage. He also shot over 36 percent from 3-point range.
The native of Spokane, Washington, went 8-of-11 and 4-of-5 from deep for 23 points in the Eagles' 93-84 loss to Kansas in the first round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament. Tanner had 35 points on 11-of-18 shooting and was 5-of-11 from 3 against the Jayhawks.
The Groves brothers are now the first two players new OU head coach Porter Moser has gained via the transfer portal this offseason. The Sooners lost guard Trey Phipps and forwards Brady Manek and Victor Iwuakor to the portal when they each transferred to Oral Roberts, North Carolina and UNLV, respectively.
Oklahoma's top scorers from last season, guards Austin Reaves and De'Vion Harmon, have both declared for the 2021 NBA Draft. Outside of Tanner and Jacob Groves, the Sooners have added 2021 three-star guard Alston Mason for next season.
