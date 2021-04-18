You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

OU basketball: Porter Moser, Sooners land Eastern Washington transfer guard Jacob Groves

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Porter Moser poster

A poster of new OU basketball head coach Porter Moser hung on the outside of the Lloyd Noble Center before Moser's initial press conference April 7.

 Trey Young/The Daily

Former Eastern Washington guard Jacob Groves will transfer to Oklahoma, joining his brother, Tanner, who also transferred from the Eagles to the Sooners on Sunday.

Jacob, listed at 6-foot-7, started in 14 of his 48 career games at Eastern Washington. Last season, he averaged just over nine points per game on a 55 percent shooting percentage. He also shot over 36 percent from 3-point range.

The native of Spokane, Washington, went 8-of-11 and 4-of-5 from deep for 23 points in the Eagles' 93-84 loss to Kansas in the first round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament. Tanner had 35 points on 11-of-18 shooting and was 5-of-11 from 3 against the Jayhawks.

The Groves brothers are now the first two players new OU head coach Porter Moser has gained via the transfer portal this offseason. The Sooners lost guard Trey Phipps and forwards Brady Manek and Victor Iwuakor to the portal when they each transferred to Oral Roberts, North Carolina and UNLV, respectively.

Oklahoma's top scorers from last season, guards Austin Reaves and De'Vion Harmon, have both declared for the 2021 NBA Draft. Outside of Tanner and Jacob Groves, the Sooners have added 2021 three-star guard Alston Mason for next season.

Newsletters

Tags

Chandler Engelbrecht is a journalism junior and the Daily's assistant sports editor. He currently covers OU football and has previously covered OU men's basketball, volleyball and men's gymnastics.

Load comments