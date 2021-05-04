You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

OU basketball: Porter Moser, Sooners hire Arkansas' David Patrick as associate head coach

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Lloyd Noble Center

The Lloyd Noble Center decorated for new OU basketball head coach Porter Moser's inital press conference April 7.

 Trey Young/The Daily

Oklahoma head coach Porter Moser has added former Arkansas associate head coach David Patrick to his staff, according to a report from CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein on Tuesday afternoon.

Patrick, who spent the past two seasons with the Razorbacks, is also an assistant coach for the Australian National Team. Patrick will serve as associate head coach at Oklahoma.

Patrick has been to five NCAA Tournaments, including an Elite Eight in 2021 and a Sweet 16 in 2010 as an assistant with Saint Mary's. Patrick played one season of college basketball at Syracuse from 1995-96, before transferring to Louisiana Lafayette for the remainder of his eligibility. 

Newsletters

Tags

Austin Curtright is a journalism sophomore and The Daily's senior sports reporter. He covers OU football and has previously covered OU men's basketball, softball and soccer.

Load comments