OU basketball: Porter Moser, Sooners hire Arkansas' David Patrick as associate head coach

Oklahoma head coach Porter Moser has added former Arkansas associate head coach David Patrick to his staff, according to a report from CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein on Tuesday afternoon.
Sources: Oklahoma's Porter Moser has hired Arkansas' David Patrick as Associate Head Coach. Joins K.T. Turner (also Associate Head Coach) and Emmanuel Dildy on staff. Sooners are loading up.— Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) May 4, 2021
Patrick, who spent the past two seasons with the Razorbacks, is also an assistant coach for the Australian National Team. Patrick will serve as associate head coach at Oklahoma.
Patrick has been to five NCAA Tournaments, including an Elite Eight in 2021 and a Sweet 16 in 2010 as an assistant with Saint Mary's. Patrick played one season of college basketball at Syracuse from 1995-96, before transferring to Louisiana Lafayette for the remainder of his eligibility.
