OU basketball: Porter Moser’s 1st season with Sooners meets bitter end vs. St. Bonaventure; promising year 2 awaits

Porter Moser was at a loss for words.
The first-year Oklahoma coach was visibly devastated during his postgame press conference following his team’s elimination from the National Invitational Tournament on Sunday night, even struggling to speak at times. While he wasn’t pleased with the outcome of the game, he was more hurt for his players.
“I hate to see it end for these guys,” Moser said. “We asked so much of this group, new coaching staff, new teammates coming together… they gave everything they could.”
Moser’s team experienced a rollercoaster of a season that included dropping seven games in an eight-game stretch in February, losing senior guard Elijah Harkless to a season-ending knee injury and missing out on the NCAA Tournament despite sporting the nation’s fifth-best strength of schedule and defeating No. 3 Baylor in the Big 12 Tournament.
Moser also inherited a roster containing three returners and seven outgoing transfers and recruited six players from the transfer portal to help bolster the depleted lineup.
However, Stan Blackmon, one of Moser’s former players at Arkansas-Little Rock, watched him improve the Trojans from four wins to 18 during the 2000-01 season. He now estimates that in two years, the Sooners will be one of the top teams in the Big 12 and a national contender under Moser, who made a name for himself after leading Loyola-Chicago on two magical NCAA Tournament runs.
“(Moser) had some big wins this year,” Blackmon told The Daily. “I saw that he adjusted against some teams that (Oklahoma) played earlier, and they split with them during the season. He pays attention to details, things that make a difference. I've never heard of a lot of coaches looking at it from the standpoint of ‘we could have done this better,’ (like he does).”
Unfortunately for Oklahoma, the final moments of its season were all too familiar and resembled a theme for year one under Moser — battling but coming up short.
Senior guard Umoja Gibson splashed a 3-pointer with 18 seconds remaining in Sunday’s contest against St. Bonaventure to cut the Bonnies’ lead to just one before guard Dominick Welch knocked down one of two free throws.
During the ensuing possession, redshirt senior guard Marvin Johnson’s game-tying shot attempt clanked off the front rim just seconds before the horn sounded, leading to the Sooners’ (19-16, 7-11 Big 12) 70-68 loss to the Bonnies (22-9, 12-5 A10) in Norman. Oklahoma finished 2-7 in games decided by one possession this season.
For Johnson, redshirt senior guard Jordan Goldwire and redshirt senior forward Ethan Chargois, Sunday night marked the final contest of their collegiate careers.
“With the transfer portal, with guys with one year it's so hard,” Moser said. “It's not easy. I loved Ethan and Marvin because they’re from Oklahoma. That was one of the reasons I wanted (them), it was one of the reasons it appealed to me.
"All three of them came from different spots and did that, and you hate to see that (end). As a player I’ll never ever forget that feeling of it being done, playing your last college game. That’s a lonely feeling.”
Gibson was a bright spot for OU, scoring 26 points on 10-for-17 shooting including six 3-point makes in 37 minutes of action. Moser revealed postgame that Gibson hadn’t practiced all week and was suffering through a back injury, making his miraculous performance that much more impressive.
“It was bothering me a lot these past couple of days,” Gibson said. “Obviously I wasn't able to come in, get shots up, my daily routine. I wasn’t able to get reps in practice. I knew coming into today I’d have to play through some pain. Obviously, that's what I did, but unfortunately, we didn’t come out with a W.”
With uncertainty surrounding Gibson’s future, Moser praised the Waco native’s season postgame and shared a moment with him one-on-one outside the team’s locker room in what looked like an emotional conversation. Whether Gibson decides to return to OU next season or pursue professional opportunities, he made a big impact on the culture Moser’s trying to build in Norman.
Year two will look different in Norman. Players will come and go through the transfer portal, Moser will bring in his first group of high school recruits and he’ll continue to implement his culture further. Blackmon played under Moser during his first year as a head coach and witnessed firsthand how he attacks an offseason.
“I think he’ll set more expectations for the upcoming year,” Blackmon said. “He'll definitely speak his peace on what he needs from everybody, what they need to work on. I think they would do that as a team and he would expect that from them individually. And I think that he's definitely looking for that missing piece, however many he can add next year, whether it be a two-year or a four-year guy coming in.”
Moser will now have a full offseason to reconstruct his roster and have some continuity for the first time since arriving in Norman. But whatever next season brings, Moser won’t forget his memorable first season at Oklahoma.
“We’ll have spring workouts with whoever's coming back and then in the summer when everybody gets together, you get a foundation of older guys helping the new guys,” Moser said. “That's how you build a program, when you get a group of guys, you're adding and continuing to grow your talent. This was a year like no other because only a couple had played together, everybody else was new and it was just from scratch.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.