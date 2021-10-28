OU basketball: Porter Moser 'obsessed with the process' of rebuilding Sooners, believes team can win immediately

Porter Moser once received a piece of advice he continues to stick with.
After being fired at Illinois State, Moser coached under College Basketball Hall of Famer Rick Majerus at St. Louis from 2007-2011. When Moser accepted the head coaching position at Loyola Chicago on April 5, 2011, Majerus hand wrote Moser a letter he still has today. Majerus died in December 2012 of heart failure.
“He said, ‘Porter, be obsessed with the process of it,’” Moser recounted Thursday ahead of his first season as Oklahoma’s head coach. “‘You’re trying to build a program, not a team. Don’t go too fast.’
“I keep thinking about that, because first year coaches want to get everything in by the first day. You want to have everything right and set by the first (day) and it's unrealistic. You've got to stay the course, do what you know how to do (and) build a whole program for the long haul, and that’s what we’ve been doing.”
When Moser took the Oklahoma position following Lon Kruger’s retirement in April, he knew he had a tall challenge in building an almost entirely new roster through Zoom. The only players that returned to the Sooners were senior guards Elijah Harkless and Umoja Gibson, junior forward Jalen Hill and sophomore center Rick Issanza, who played minimally during the 2020-21 season.
Moser quickly landed several notable transfers including senior guard Jordan Goldwire from Duke, senior forward Tanner Groves and junior wing Jake Groves from Eastern Washington, senior guard Marvin Johnson from Eastern Illinois, senior forward Ethan Chargois from SMU and junior forward Akol Mawein from Navarro College.
In addition to the large transfer class, Moser signed three freshmen — Alston Mason, CJ Noland and Bjian Cortes.
“To bring nine new guys in from all different backgrounds and places has been the hardest thing,” Moser said. “What really brings a team close together is when they get to go through adversity together.”
Moser had the team participate in a summer boot camp on top of their practices since June to grow closer together. For Moser, the biggest source of adversity is getting game experience, and playing together against new teams, and the cohesion from competition doesn’t happen overnight.
All of the newness has allowed the players to grow closer together.
“Off the court, we’re getting closer and closer and it might be one of the closest teams I’ve played with in the past few years,” said junior forward Jalen Hill, who’s bonding with his teammates after deciding not to transfer when Kruger retired.
Make no mistake, Moser won’t go too fast. At the same time though, he and his team want to win, and to win immediately. Senior transfer Tanner Groves pointed to Moser’s background at Loyola, and how he turned the Ramblers into a Final Four team as a primary reason for why he came to Oklahoma.
“All I really want to do is win,” said Groves, who averaged 17.2 points per game and eight rebounds per game last season at EWU and was named the Big Sky Player of the Year. “Coach is the same way, that’s the goal. Winning is obviously the biggest thing.”
OU has reached the point where the next step for growth is to begin the season. Once games get underway, first with a scrimmage on Nov. 1 against Rogers State and then officially on Nov. 9 against Northwestern State, it’ll be pushed through more adversity and be able to develop more fully as a team.
“We are mentally ready,” Moser said. “We just want to start competing and getting better, because you learn a lot from your team when you start going through the real games.”
