OU basketball: Porter Moser not yet looking for Matt Brady replacement after assistant coach's resignation

Oklahoma head coach Porter Moser had little additional explanation regarding assistant coach Matt Brady’s resignation when he addressed the media before practice Thursday.
Brady resigned from his role on Tuesday, with OU’s athletic department citing “personal reasons” for his departure. Moser also said he’s not looking for a replacement for Brady at this time.
“At this time, all we have is that he resigned for personal reasons,” Moser said. “I haven’t even thought about replacing him yet. My whole focus is on (the season opener against) Sam Houston. We talked about it yesterday, and the guys are ready to compete.”
Brady spent just five months with the Sooners, having been hired from Maryland in June. Brady was an assistant at Maryland from 2018-22, appearing in two NCAA Tournaments. He also served as head coach at Marist and James Madison from 2004-08 and 2008-16, respectively.
Several players, including senior forwards Tanner Groves and Jalen Hill, called Brady OU’s “shot doctor,” referring to his ability to tweak players’ shots during the offseason. Previewing the season on Oct. 24, Moser discussed what he felt Brady brought to his staff.
“I’ve known Matt for many years in the profession,” Moser said. “I just think he brings a wealth of experience. He’s been a head coach. He’s sat in my seat before. Matt’s been in this so long, he’s got contacts all over, and so he’s a veteran guy with a lot of recruiting context as well.
“He likes being on the floor working with players and he does a very good job of it. The ‘shot doctor’ is accurate ... I think he does a really good job working with shooters.”
OU will now head into the season with Emanuel Dildy and Ryan Humphrey as assistant coaches. The Sooners open against Sam Houston State at 7 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 7 in Norman on ESPN+.
