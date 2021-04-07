OU basketball: Porter Moser introduced as Sooners' head coach, hopes to 'plant roots here for a long, long time'

Soon after the private flight touched down at Max Westheimer Airport, Porter Moser burst out of the aircraft waving an OU flag, wearing a big smile and wading into a crowd that included OU’s band, cheerleaders and mascots.
His excitement carried over Wednesday morning at his introductory press conference. Held at the Lloyd Noble Center, it was OU athletics’ first in-person press conference since the COVID-19 pandemic began. Speaking for the first official time as the 15th head men’s basketball in program history, Moser said his main goal isn’t to rebuild OU basketball, but to enhance it.
"What drew me to Oklahoma is winning the right way." @PorterMoser🎥 https://t.co/lMgjaSdXQD pic.twitter.com/6EjcpTfANS— Oklahoma Basketball (@OU_MBBall) April 7, 2021
Moser has the resume of doing so. He previously took over a Loyola-Chicago program that had only five winning seasons since 1984-85 before Moser’s 10-year stop. In that decade, he led the Ramblers to a Sweet Sixteen, Final Four, three Missouri Valley Conference regular season championships and two conference tournament titles.
Along the way, Moser’s energetic nature stood out as he guided Loyola to national stages.
Moser’s lively energy was apparent whether waving a flag, talking about the collectivism of his teams at Loyola or just in how he shook the podium with his hands gripping each side. Moser doesn’t just bring high energy, he expects it from those around him.
“You’re gonna get 110 percent of Porter Moser every single day,” said Moser, who reportedly agreed to a six-year contract whose terms have not been disclosed. “We’re gonna be building toward sustainability. … You want to build a program where, like at (Loyola), we lost everybody and we were right back to do it again.”
While at Loyola, Moser once secured three buses for students to travel the 65 miles to its road game against Valparaiso in 2019. He even wrote a column for the student newspaper, the Loyola Phoenix, calling for students to help “change the perception and landscape of Loyola basketball.” Now Moser hopes to bring a small-school feel to a major-conference powerhouse.
“I’m not going to be this head coach that’s on this island,” Moser said as he pointed to the Lloyd Noble Center hardwood. “In a short version, that’s why I said, ‘Those who don’t know me soon will. I look forward to connecting with the students — there’s just more of them.
“I don’t think you can do this only in a small atmosphere. I think you can do that and enhance that here. There’s more students, so more students to get excited.”
Moser transitioned from a mid-major university of over 16,000 students to a school with over 31,000. Despite the changes in scale, Moser said he’s going to try and keep the same student engagement he built at Loyola.
Loyola went 38-2 in Moser’s final 40 home games. Moser was able to build a “home-court advantage,” and said he’s willing to pass out “hot dogs and talk to sororities and fraternities” like he did at Loyola to turn the tide of often tepid student participation at OU basketball games.
“I love when people say we can’t fill this thing night in and night out,” Moser said. “I love that challenge.”
Moser inherits a team with just six current scholarship players who will either stay or haven’t announced their future plans. Four have entered the transfer portal, while the two-leading scorers from last season – guards Austin Reaves and De’Vion Harmon – declared for the NBA Draft after Lon Kruger retired March 25.
In addition to hiring K.T. Turner and Emanuel Dildy as assistant coaches, Moser said he’s already reached out to each potentially returning player and transfer prospects. He’s also reached out to the incoming freshman guards Bijan Cortes and C.J. Noland, who Moser said he’s recruited before. Umoja Gibson, who just finished his junior year with the Sooners, was the lone scholarship player at Moser’s press conference.
“We’re hitting the ground running recruiting,” Moser said. “I know there’s a lot of work to do to get the roster filled and that’s one of the top priorities. I will not bend on the blueprint, the high-character, high-talent kids that fit this.”
Culture was another of Moser’s main emphasizes at Loyola. Inside the Rambler’s facility, Moser oversaw the creation of a “culture wall” filled with phrases such as “value the ball” and “eyes to the rim.”
The sayings were lessons Moser aimed to instill. But more than that, they were teachings he learned under the late coaching legend Rick Majerus, who Moser served as an assistant at Saint Louis from 2007-11.
In his 25 seasons, Majerus achieved 517 wins. Moser said the wall was built on phrases from Majerus when they coached together that he wrote down in a notebook, considering them an “amazing way to teach.”
“It was just simplistic phrases, and all of a sudden, the players would start using them,” Moser said. “So, when I got the job (at Loyola), just through osmosis, I just slapped them all on the wall in the locker room, like, well, they're gonna hear me say them a million times. And then it developed into the accumulation of all these little things.
“What culture is, it’s habits. It's the way you do things every day. … The key to culture is every day. It can mean different things to different people, but it's got to be every day or it's not real.”
It took an Illinois State firing in 2007 for Moser to get his chance to learn under Majerus, a pivot that ultimately instilled the principles he would use in building a program at Loyola and taking it on two Cinderella runs.
As hard as it was to leave Loyola, Moser said what Oklahoma and athletic director Joe Castiglione offered was everything he wanted, from the culture to consistently competing at the highest level of the sport.
“I hope to plant roots here for a long, long time,” Moser said, commenting on the echo of an empty arena he envisions soon to be full.
“When I started talking to (Castiglione) and really digging in, everything that he was saying was about the right way to build that experience and that culture for the student-athletes. And it just blew me away and to be able to be a part of that in the Big 12 Conference. It’s just a perfect alignment for me to be at the highest level, to compete in that league, doing it the right way at a place that’s culture-driven, family-driven, success-driven the right way. All those drives align with my drive."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.