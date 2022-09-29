OU basketball: Porter Moser, improved Sooners looking forward to 'redeeming ourselves' after sour finish last season

Porter Moser is ready to see improvements from the Sooners after a disappointing finish last season.
The Sooners finished 18-15 (7-11 Big 12), missing out on the NCAA Tournament before falling to St. Bonaventure in the second round of the National Invitational Tournament. It was OU’s first March Madness miss since 2017, and its second-year coach believes he knows why.
Moser chalked it up to the Sooners’ Big 12-leading 516 turnovers. OU was one of two Big 12 teams to finish with a negative turnover margin, committing 14.7 per game. Cutting those down has been an emphasis this offseason, with Moser believing it’s why the Sooners lost many close games last season.
To do this, Moser has focused on improving each player’s passing. He feels OU now has three “high-level passers” in guards Bijan Cortes, Grant Sherfield and Milos Uzan, the latter two being a Nevada transfer and a four-star freshman, respectively. Moser said those three will help make the Sooners’ offense run smoother.
“Our passing… wasn’t something we really addressed,” Moser said in a Thursday press conference previewing the 2022-23 season. “We have to take care of that. We have to limit our turnovers. We sat here… last year and in the close games we had, we turned the ball over too many times. We gotta get that lowered down.”
Moser declined to discuss specific changes to OU’s system, but dove into a motto the Sooners will play by. He calls it “DCO”; standing for defense creates offense. The idea is to focus on defense before trying to score. To earn those defensive stops, Moser will rely on senior forward Jalen Hill, who led all returning Sooners with 32 steals last season.
He calls Hill an “elite” defensive player, mentioning how he’s improved his body in the offseason to become more physical. Hill has mainly worked on improving his nutrition and muscle build, helping increase his weight from 218 to 232 pounds.
He’s also improved his mental game, with Moser believing his confidence is at an all-time high.
“Jalen has taken another step defensively,” Moser said. “You’ll look at him and say he looks as he’s ever been in his career. That’s his physical condition and lean muscle. His pride level on defense is off the charts. You can just see his confidence of what we’re doing defensively.
“I won’t need to tout it. Jalen’s actions will tout it.”
When OU gets defensive stops, Moser will look for other returners like sophomore guard C.J. Noland to make a shot. According to Moser, Noland’s shot and stamina have vastly improved after he formed a routine in the offseason.
Noland split time between shooting and conditioning evenly, working on forming a quicker release and riding his bike. He’s not new to both, but he’s emphasized them more this year.
“I would say I’m doing that a lot more now than before,” Noland said. “I do a lot of workouts in between practices or classes. Anytime I could get in some shots or conditioning, I would do it. It’s an everyday thing. I’ll wake up, get a workout, go to class and then come back before practice to get another workout in.”
Here’s #Sooners guard CJ Noland today on how he’s formed more chemistry with his teammates this offseason. “I see it a lot… we’re just bringing the team closer together. We learned a lot about us on the court… and off the court.” pic.twitter.com/fh49GWQggU— Nick Coppola (@Nick_Coppola__) September 29, 2022
Because of his regiment, Moser believes Noland has built a lot of “momentum” heading into the season.
“I’ll sometimes look at him and say, ‘Woah, did you see C.J. go?’” Moser said. “I think we’re gonna say that more often. I think you're gonna see his burst of athleticism get into the game more often. I’ve really been pleased with him on both ends. He's been really competitive. I've seen his foot on the gas pedal way more consistently, and that's what fun to see.”
Moser has also spent the offseason getting his first looks at OU’s two main transfers, junior guard Joe Bamisile and Sherfield. Bamisile arrives from George Washington after earning an All-Atlantic 10 team selection, while Sherfield received a spot on the All-Mountain West team last season.
Moser has spent the offseason incorporating both into his squad. He’ll rely on Bamisile for his shooting, wanting him to help OU space the floor with his three-point range and athleticism. For Sherfield, he’ll use his versatility, believing he can bring a shooting and passing element to the Sooners’ offense.
“(Bamisile) can score in a lot of different ways,” Moser said. “He can really knock down a three. He can give you a scorer’s mentality… and a couple of quick baskets. He can also be a disruptor defensively, and that’s where we’ve challenged him the most. We’ve really hit on a two-way player.
“Grant can really score and pass, so I think we really added a good piece to fit our needs. Now, we’ve just got to get him defending. Situationally with a guy like Grant, there’s different things you can do with him.”
After failing to make the tournament, OU’s obvious goal is to make it back to March Madness this season. Moser thinks he’ll have a better team to accomplish that goal, noting everyone has made some kind of improvement.
The players believe it, too, and hope not to miss the tournament for a second straight season.
“The only goal I can think of is I just want to make the tournament,” said senior forward Tanner Groves. “Last year, we were snubbed a bit, but this year I think we got a squad that comes in and kind of has a chip on our shoulder, especially the five guys that were here last year.
“We're looking forward to redeeming ourselves a little bit this year.”
