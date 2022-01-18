OU basketball: Porter Moser delivers pizza to student section before Sooners vs Kansas, recipients praise coach's investment

Oklahoma coach Porter Moser hand-delivered pizza to the first 200 students that arrived at the Lloyd Noble Center ahead of the Sooners' matchup with No. 7 Kansas on Tuesday night.
Per OU Barstool’s Instagram account, fans were lining up to enter the game as much as an hour and half before start time. Soon after, Moser's generosity and intentionality before Tuesday's contest drew praise from those who'd come to cheer OU on against the Jayhawks.
In recent history, the Sooners have struggled to increase attendance at home games, even to the point of making student entry free for the rest of the 2021-22 season. That wouldn’t have happened without the efforts of Moser, who asked athletics director Joe Castiglione to slash student ticket prices.
🍕 delivered!Let’s make LNC loud! pic.twitter.com/nVVb1UPeKg— Oklahoma Basketball (@OU_MBBall) January 18, 2022
“It’s just tremendous to have a coach that really cares about connecting with the student body,” said Matt Bowling, president of OU BoomSquad, the university’s official student section rally group. “That’s really how you build a reciprocal relationship. Look at all these people that came out… an hour before game time.
Bowling and fellow BoomSquad executives have made strides in increasing attendance this season, as evidenced by the turnout ahead of the first game of the spring semester. Bowling told The Daily earlier this winter that previous games against Florida on Dec. 1 and Butler on Dec. 7 set OU records for student attendance.
Moser, too, has been trying to grow more interest in the program and ultimately get more students in seats. OU also held a Fan Fest outside the arena and gave out free clear fanny packs to people waiting for the doors to open.
“(The BoomSquad) has been working hard,” Bowling said, “But I don’t think it happens to this level without a coach who is willing to invest in meaningful connections with the student body.”
Once fans were inside, Moser repeatedly pumped up the student section while passing out pizza, taking the time to stop and have conversations with students.
“It’s pretty special,” OU senior JD Love said. “It jumpstarts our energy and then everyone else feeds off of (it), it’s a domino effect. It just keeps going and going.”
Notorious sports superfan “Marlins Man” is also in attendance for the primetime Big 12 matchup. He’s known for wearing a bright orange Miami Marlins jersey at various major sporting events throughout the country.
The Sooners tip off against the Jayhawks at 6 p.m. on ESPN.
