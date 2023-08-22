Porter Moser

OU men's basketball head coach Porter Moser during the game against Texas Tech on Feb. 21.

 Reghan Kyle/OU Daily

Oklahoma has locked in a spot at the 2024 Battle 4 Atlantis tournament in the Bahamas during the week of Thanksgiving, College Hoops Today’s Jon Rothstein reported on Tuesday. 

The Sooners will join a field of eight teams, which include Arizona, Gonzaga, Indiana, Louisville, West Virginia, Creighton and Davidson for the non-conference tournament for the 2024-25 season.

In Porter Moser’s second year with OU, he coached the Sooners to a last place finish in the Big 12 after finishing the year 15-17 and 5-13 in conference play. Last Thanksgiving, OU competed at ESPN Events Invitational in Kissimmee, Florida, where it went 3-0, beating Nebraska, Seton Hall and Ole Miss in the finals. 

OU was set to compete in the tournament this season, however, the Sooners were replaced by Texas Tech last August. 

The Sooners are set to open their season against Central Michigan at the Lloyd Noble Center on Monday, Nov. 6. 

This story was edited by Jason Batacao.

Newsletters

Tags

Support our independent local journalism

Robust news organizations like ours generate civic good that informs, improves and inspires communities. For those invested in OU and Norman, OU Daily uniquely has:

• Free independent local journalism that's routinely honored at collegiate, state and national levels

• The city's largest reporting staff largely drawn from one of the nation's top journalism colleges

• A veteran advising staff with a mission to build on our legacy as a launching pad for media professionals

Whether in a one-time donation or a recurring pledge, please CONTRIBUTE TO OUR MISSION.