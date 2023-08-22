Oklahoma has locked in a spot at the 2024 Battle 4 Atlantis tournament in the Bahamas during the week of Thanksgiving, College Hoops Today’s Jon Rothstein reported on Tuesday.
The Sooners will join a field of eight teams, which include Arizona, Gonzaga, Indiana, Louisville, West Virginia, Creighton and Davidson for the non-conference tournament for the 2024-25 season.
In Porter Moser’s second year with OU, he coached the Sooners to a last place finish in the Big 12 after finishing the year 15-17 and 5-13 in conference play. Last Thanksgiving, OU competed at ESPN Events Invitational in Kissimmee, Florida, where it went 3-0, beating Nebraska, Seton Hall and Ole Miss in the finals.
OU was set to compete in the tournament this season, however, the Sooners were replaced by Texas Tech last August.
The Sooners are set to open their season against Central Michigan at the Lloyd Noble Center on Monday, Nov. 6.
