OU basketball offers free admission for Bedlam game due to weather

Oklahoma announced free admission for fans who attend the Sooners’ (12-9, 2-6 Big 12) 8 p.m. tipoff against Oklahoma State (12-9, 3-5) Wednesday night in Norman.
🚨 𝐹𝑎𝑛 𝐴𝑝𝑝𝑟𝑒𝑐𝑖𝑎𝑡𝑖𝑜𝑛 𝑁𝑖𝑔ℎ𝑡 🚨Fans who feel they can safely attend our game on Wednesday against Oklahoma State will be admitted for 🆓‼More → https://t.co/7SwFLm1BEv pic.twitter.com/xDxAaeqZmF— Oklahoma Basketball (@OU_MBBall) January 31, 2023
The promotion is dubbed as a “Fan Appreciation Night” for all attendees willing to make it out in the cold weather. Season ticket holders and other additional ticket buyers will have first-call to their seats, but the remaining seats are up for grabs.
Doors will open first for SoonerClub members and the MidFirst Bank Courtside Club at 6:30 p.m. at the Lloyd Noble Center. The rest will open at 7 p.m. for all fans willing to attend the game.
Public, free parking will be available in the northeast, northwest and southeast sections of the LNC. Any fans who purchased tickets and are unable to make it to the contest should email the OU Athletics Ticket Office at outickets@ou.edu and exchange them for any of the remaining Oklahoma home games.
The Sooners are coming off a 93-69 win over No. 4 Alabama on Saturday, their largest win of the season and first over a ranked opponent in 2022-23. The 48-year-old venue saw a season-record 10,869 fans attend the contest, resulting in its first court-storm since 2011.
Postgame scene of the #Sooners storming the court pic.twitter.com/RPvfZMidMQ— Jason Batacao (@J_batacao) January 28, 2023
Oklahoma has rolled out many promotions his season, including free T-shirt promotions for students and two-dollar alcoholic beverage sales on Tuesdays.
