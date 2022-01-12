OU basketball: No. 23 Sooners take late lead, knock off No. 14 Baylor 83-77 for first top 15 win since 2017

No. 23 Oklahoma (14-2, 3-1 Big 12) earned its first home conference victory on Wednesday, defeating No. 14 Baylor (10-4, 0-2) 83-77 in Norman. The victory over the Bears marked the Sooners’ first top 15 win since 2017.
Sophomore guard Skylar Vann came off the bench to lead OU with 22 points and seven rebounds. Senior forward Madi Williams led with seven assists. The Sooners shot 46 percent and 51 percent from 3-point range in the game, recording 16 rebounds, 14 assists and forcing 18 turnovers.
With 7:30 left in the fourth quarter, senior guard Taylor Robertson made a 3-pointer to break the Big 12 for career 3-pointers with 393.
Baylor mounted an early 10-0 lead, a hole the Sooners spent the rest of the game trying to dig out of. Oklahoma outscored the Bears 16-11 to end the quarter, but still trailed entering the second after committing six turnovers and shooting 38 percent.
The second quarter was up-and-down for the Sooners, as they trailed by as little as two and as much as 10. OU shot 35 percent in the quarter as the Bears went into halftime up 41-36.
OU shot much better in the second half, recording a 64 percent mark from the field in the third quarter. The Oklahoma defense tightened up as well, as the Bears shot only 41 percent from the field in the third quarter compared to 64 and 67 percent in the first and second quarters, respectively.
Following Robertson’s historic fourth quarter make, Vann sunk another key 3-pointer with 2:56 left to give OU its first lead. The Sooners didn’t look back, holding Baylor to zero field goals in the final 4:30 to close out the victory.
The Sooners will stay in Norman for their next game against TCU (4-7, 0-2) at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 15 on Bally Sports Oklahoma.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.