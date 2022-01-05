OU basketball: No. 23 Sooners come up just short in 81-71 loss to No. 12 Iowa State

No. 23 Oklahoma (12-2, 1-1 Big 12) failed to extend its nine-game winning streak on Wednesday, falling to No. 12 Iowa State (13-1, 2-0) 81-71 in Norman.
Senior forward Madi Williams led OU with 26 points and nine rebounds while junior guard Kennady Tucker led with five assists. As a team, OU shot 44 percent from the field and 30 percent from 3-point range while recording 37 rebounds, 15 assists and forcing 13 turnovers.
The Sooners started fast, gaining an 8-0 lead at the beginning of the first quarter. However, Iowa State quickly came back, cutting the deficit to one point by the end of the quarter. The Cyclones then took the lead during the first minute of the second quarter and never gave it up.
Despite shooting 46 percent from the field in the first half, OU trailed 41-34 at halftime. That was largely thanks to the Sooners allowing the Cyclones to grab 10 offensive rebounds, which Iowa State turned into eight points. OU forced 10 turnovers in the first half, but only scored four points off them while allowing 40 percent of Iowa State’s shots to fall.
OU scored the first points of the third quarter, but the quarter was mostly controlled by the Cyclones. Iowa State led by as much as 15 in the third, shooting 55 percent from the field in the quarter while the Sooners shot 40 percent with four turnovers.
The fourth quarter started well for OU with an 8-0 run to cut the ISU lead to six. Despite that, the Cyclones regained their double-digit lead even though they didn’t make a field goal in the last 4:31 of play. OU had two scoring droughts in the fourth quarter that lasted more than one minute and twenty seconds.
Oklahoma will play its next game at 4 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 8 on the road against Kansas (9-1) in Lawrence.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.