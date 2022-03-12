OU basketball: No. 21 Sooners fall to No. 5 Baylor 91-76 in Big 12 Tournament semifinals

No. 21 Oklahoma (24-8, 12-6 Big 12) was eliminated by No. 5 Baylor (27-5, 15-3) 91-76 in the semifinals of the Big 12 Tournament on Saturday in Kansas City. It’s the seventh time this season OU has given up more than 90 points.
Senior forward Madi Williams led OU with a season-high 33 points and eight rebounds, going 13-for-28 from the field. Senior guard Taylor Robertson added 17 points, sinking four 3-pointers.
The Sooners shot 39 percent from the field and 32 percent from 3-point range, recording 42 rebounds and 13 assists. On defense, OU forced just two turnovers, allowing Baylor to shoot 45 percent from the field.
Heading into halftime, Oklahoma was down 47-40. The Sooners shot 37 percent from the field in the first half, draining five 3-pointers. Williams scored 16 points on 6-for-12 shooting in the half, including nine in the second quarter.
The game got away from OU in the third quarter, however. The Bears went on a 16-3 run to take a double-digit lead, outscoring the Sooners 28-16 in the quarter. Baylor went 12-for-18 in the third quarter, while OU shot just 35 percent. The Bears maintained their double-digit lead until the end of the game, despite the Sooners outscoring Baylor 20-16 in the fourth quarter.
OU will begin its NCAA Tournament campaign on either Friday, March 18 or Saturday, March 19. Selection Sunday is at 7 p.m. on Sunday on ESPN.
