OU basketball: No. 19 Sooners slip up in regular season finale, fall 73-67 to Kansas at home

No. 19 Oklahoma (23-7, 12-6 Big 12) fell to Kansas (20-8, 11-5) 73-67 in its final regular season game on Saturday in Norman. The loss moves OU down to fourth place in the Big 12 standings behind No. 5 Baylor, No. 9 Iowa State and No. 10 Texas.
Sophomore forward Skylar Vann came off the bench to lead OU with 17 points. The Sooners shot 32 percent from the field and 28 percent from 3-point range, recording 47 rebounds and 17 assists. On defense, OU allowed KU to shoot 40 percent from the field, forcing 22 turnovers.
The Sooners started well, shooting 50 percent from the field in the first quarter to take a 23-18 lead. OU held KU to 39 percent shooting in the first quarter and forced six turnovers. Both sophomore guard Nevaeh Tot and Vann scored eight points in the quarter.
The contest remained close in the second quarter before Kansas went on a 15-3 run to end the first half. The Sooners scored zero points in the final 3:31 of the second quarter and shot just 19 percent, going 4-for-21 from the field.
The third quarter was a defensive one. The Jayhawks scored 11 points to the Sooners’ 15, allowing OU to cut its deficit to five points. On defense, the Sooners held the Jayhawks to 2-for-12 shooting, going 35 percent from the field on offense.
OU rallied in the fourth quarter to tie the game at 64 with 2:14 left. However, Kansas finished the game on a 9-3 run, sinking four of its last five baskets to win the game. The Sooners shot just 27 percent from the field in the fourth quarter, draining only six shots.
The Sooners will begin postseason play with a rematch against Kansas in the first round of the Big 12 Tournament at 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 11 in Kansas City (ESPN+). OU split its season series with the Jayhawks, winning 82-68 in Lawrence earlier this season.
