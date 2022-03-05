 Skip to main content
OU basketball: No. 19 Sooners garner No. 4 seed, will rematch Kansas in 1st round of Big 12 Tournament

Taylor Roberston

Senior guard Taylor Robertson during the game against Oklahoma State on March 2.

 Ray Bahner/The Daily

No. 19 Oklahoma (23-7, 12-6 Big 12) has its first-round opponent for the Big 12 Tournament.

After losing to Kansas 73-67 on Saturday, the No. 4-seeded Sooners will play the Jayhawks (20-8, 9-7) again at 11 a.m. on Friday, March 11 at the Municipal Coliseum in Kansas City.

OU split its season series with KU, winning 82-68 in Lawrence on Jan. 8 thanks to 24 points from senior guard Taylor Robertson and 20 from senior forward Madi Williams. 

Oklahoma won 23 games in the regular season, the most since 2016-17. The Sooners have finished top-4 in the Big 12 for the first time since 2017-18 and the 16th time overall. It’s the 14th time OU will enter the tournament as a top-4 seed.

OU lost its first-round game last season against Oklahoma State. The Sooners last won a Big 12 Tournament game in 2016 and haven’t won the tournament since 2007. Overall, Oklahoma has won four conference tournaments.

