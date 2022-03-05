OU basketball: No. 19 Sooners garner No. 4 seed, will rematch Kansas in 1st round of Big 12 Tournament

No. 19 Oklahoma (23-7, 12-6 Big 12) has its first-round opponent for the Big 12 Tournament.
After losing to Kansas 73-67 on Saturday, the No. 4-seeded Sooners will play the Jayhawks (20-8, 9-7) again at 11 a.m. on Friday, March 11 at the Municipal Coliseum in Kansas City.
𝐑𝐮𝐧 𝐢𝐭 𝐛𝐚𝐜𝐤.🆚 » Kansas📅 » Friday, March 11, 11:00 AM🏀 » Phillips 66 #Big12WBB Championship📍 » Kansas City, Mo. #Sooners x #ONE pic.twitter.com/rlfOSUqgvv— Oklahoma Basketball (@OU_WBBall) March 5, 2022
OU split its season series with KU, winning 82-68 in Lawrence on Jan. 8 thanks to 24 points from senior guard Taylor Robertson and 20 from senior forward Madi Williams.
Oklahoma won 23 games in the regular season, the most since 2016-17. The Sooners have finished top-4 in the Big 12 for the first time since 2017-18 and the 16th time overall. It’s the 14th time OU will enter the tournament as a top-4 seed.
OU lost its first-round game last season against Oklahoma State. The Sooners last won a Big 12 Tournament game in 2016 and haven’t won the tournament since 2007. Overall, Oklahoma has won four conference tournaments.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.