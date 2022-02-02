OU basketball: No. 18 Sooners knock off No. 9 Baylor 78-77 on road, sweep season series vs Bears

No. 18 Oklahoma (19-3, 8-2 Big 12) defeated No. 9 Baylor (15-5, 5-3) for the second time this season, downing the Bears 77-76 in Waco on Wednesday. It’s OU’s first two-game sweep against Baylor since the 2009-10 season.
For the second game in a row, junior forward Liz Scott made a game-winning shot, sinking a layup with 5.9 seconds remaining. Scott finished the game with 16 points. Senior forward Madi Williams provided the assist, and ended the game with a team-high 20 points, eight rebounds and five assists.
LIZ SCOTT WITH THE LEFT FOR THE WIN 🔥NO. 18 OKLAHOMA KNOCKS OFF NO. 9 BAYLOR 🤯 @ESPNPlus pic.twitter.com/B1ZLCtlBEN— espnW (@espnW) February 3, 2022
The Sooners shot 44 percent from the field and a season-low 20 percent from 3-point range, recording 46 rebounds, 15 assists and 15 forced turnovers. On defense, OU held Baylor to 37 percent shooting and a 26 percent 3-point percentage.
OU fell behind 25-16 at the end of the first quarter, but improved in the second quarter, rallying back to force a 38-38 deadlock at halftime. The Sooners held Baylor without a made shot in the final 6:27 of the first half, shooting 47 percent from the field.
In the first half, OU shot 46 percent, going just 17 percent from 3-point range. Baylor went 40 percent from the field in the first half, shooting 33 percent from 3-point range.
In the third quarter, OU scored 27 points to Baylor’s 26, with the Sooners shooting 45 percent from the field. In the fourth quarter, OU was down six points with three minutes left before going on an 8-1 run to win the game. The Bears did not make a basket in the final three minutes.
Next, the Sooners return home to face West Virginia (11-8, 4-5) in their annual Play4Kay Pink Game at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 5 on Bally Sports Oklahoma.
