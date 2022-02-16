OU basketball: No. 15 Sooners suffer 97-87 upset home loss to Texas Tech

No. 15 Oklahoma (20-5, 9-4 Big 12) suffered a subpar loss at the hands of Texas Tech (10-14, 3-10) Wednesday night, as the visitors from Lubbock left Norman with a 97-87 win.
The defeat marks the Sooners’ second of the season to an unranked opponent, the other to Kansas State on Jan. 23.
Skylar Vann led the Sooners with 17 points and six rebounds. The sophomore forward drilled three 3-pointers and shot 50 percent from the floor. OU struggled to slow down Texas guard Vivian Gray in the contest. Gray, who averages 19.8 points per game, poured in 32 points for the Red Raiders on 12-of-24 shooting.
OU came out flat in the first quarter struggling to find offensive rhythm early as Texas Tech started the game on a 12-2 run. After shooting just 6-for-21 in the opening frame, OU was able to get enough stops to keep the Texas Tech lead within single digits. The Red Raiders led 20-14 at the end of the first.
In the second quarter, senior guard Taylor Robertson started to heat up. With 7:29 left, she splashed a 3-pointer on a fast break to give Oklahoma its first lead of the night, 24-22.
While Texas Tech shot 44 percent compared to OU’s 37 percent, along with out-rebounding the Sooners 25-20, OU was able to tie the game 37-37 heading into halftime. Texas Tech led for 16:36 of the first half.
With 4:57 left in the third quarter, sophomore guard Nevaeh Tot found her way into the lane and got a layup to fall, tying the game at 49. Tot starred in the Sooners’ backcourt on Wednesday, recording 14 points, six rebounds and three assists.
The Lady Raiders led by as many as six points in the third quarter, but OU clawed back to stay within striking distance. Texas Tech led OU 63-60 heading into the final frame.
Tot drilled a 3-pointer with 6:29 left to bring the Sooners within one, 71-70. That was the closest the Sooners came to victory, as Gray and the Red Raiders pulled away late in the fourth. Texas Tech led OU in points off of turnovers 19-2.
The Sooners return to the court at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 19 as OU faces off against No. 6 Iowa State in Ames. Oklahoma lost its previous matchup against the Cyclones 81-71 on Jan. 5 in Norman.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.