OU basketball: No. 15 Sooners drop 3rd consecutive game in 89-67 loss to No. 6 Iowa State on road

Madi Williams

Senior guard Madi Williams during the game against Texas Tech on Feb. 16

 Ray Bahner/The Daily

No. 15 Oklahoma (20-6, 9-5 Big 12) fell to No. 6 Iowa State (22-4, 11-3) 89-67 on Saturday in Ames.

The loss completes the Cyclones’ two-game sweep of the Sooners and extends OU’s losing streak to three games. 

OU shot 42 percent from the field and 29 percent from 3-point range, recording 34 rebounds and 15 assists as a team. The Sooners committed 18 turnovers and forced 12 Iowa State turnovers. Oklahoma also allowed 16 3-point makes. 

Senior forward Madi Williams led with 20 points while sophomore guard Skylar Vann added 15. Senior guard Taylor Robertson — OU's second-leading scorer this season — was held to just five points on four attempts despite playing a team-high 32 minutes. 

The Sooners started hot, shooting 4-for-6 from the field in the first three minutes. But then, OU went 3-for-14 to end the first quarter, and six 3-pointers from the Cyclones put them up 28-16 heading into the second quarter. 

After holding a 43-33 lead into halftime, Iowa State took over in the third quarter. The Cyclones outscored the Sooners 28-12 in the third, shooting 47 percent from the field compared to OU’s 23 percent. Oklahoma outscored the Cyclones 22-18 in the fourth quarter, but it wasn’t enough to mount a comeback. 

The loss puts the Sooners at fourth place in the Big 12 standings, behind No. 7 Baylor, Iowa State and Kansas. Next, OU will play TCU (6-17, 2-12) at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 23 in Fort Worth on ESPN+. The Sooners defeated the Horned Frogs 100-71 in Norman earlier this season.

