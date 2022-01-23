OU basketball: No. 14 Sooners fall 94-65 to Ayoka Lee, Kansas State on road

No. 14 Oklahoma (16-3, 5-2 Big 12) suffered its first blowout loss of the season Sunday, as Kansas State center Ayoka Lee’s record-setting afternoon led the Wildcats (15-4, 5-2) past the Sooners 94-65.
Senior guard Taylor Robertson led OU with 19 points and four rebounds. The sharpshooter finished with three 3-pointers on the day. As a team, the Sooners struggled to shoot the ball, finishing the game at just 38.3 percent from the floor.
Lee set the Big 12 single-game scoring record on Sunday, breaking former Baylor center Brittney Griner’s previous record of 50. She also now owns the NCAA record for points in a single game, breaking former Washington guard Kelsey Plum’s record of 57 points. Lee poured in an absurd 61 points, shooting 23-of-30 from the floor, with 12 rebounds and three blocks.
The Sooners fell behind early, as Kansas State started the game on a 15-0 run. While OU was finally able to find some rhythm on the offensive end, Kansas State stayed in front, leading 19-11 after the first quarter.
In the second quarter, the game really ran away from the Sooners. Kansas State outscored OU 32-16 in the period, as the Wildcats took a 51-27 lead into halftime. Lee finished the first half with 32 points, out-scoring the Sooners by herself.
In the second half, the Wildcats extended their lead. With 2:28 left in the third quarter, junior guard Kennady Tucker knocked down a 3-pointer to bring OU within 15 points, but that’s the closest the Sooners got.
Senior forward Madi Williams and sophomore guard Nevaeh Tot both provided solid contributions for the Sooners. Williams finished with 11 points and two rebounds, while Tot posted seven points and four assists.
Oklahoma was still without freshman guard Kelbie Washington, who has missed three straight games due to what head coach Jennie Baranczyk called a “health concern.”
Oklahoma returns to action at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 26 as the Sooners take on Oklahoma State in the first Bedlam matchup of the season in Norman.
