OU basketball: No. 12 Sooners fall 78-63 at No. 16 Texas, snapping 4-game win streak

No. 12 Oklahoma (20-4, 8-3 Big 12) suffered a 78-63 loss to No. 16 Texas (17-6, 6-5) in Austin on Saturday. The defeat is OU’s second-largest this season and snaps its four-game winning streak.
Senior forward Madi Williams led the Sooners with 16 points and five rebounds. Sophomore guard Nevaeh Tot, junior guard Kennady Tucker, freshman guard Kelbie Washington and sophomore forward Skylar Vann all compiled two assists.
The Sooners shot 45 percent from the field with 23 rebounds and 11 assists, forcing 20 turnovers. OU turned the ball over 21 times and allowed 45 opposing rebounds.
No OU player scored more than three points in the first quarter and four of the Sooners’ seven baskets were assisted. Oklahoma made half of its shots in the first, going 7-for-14.
The Sooners forced seven turnovers in the second quarter, maintaining a 38-37 lead at halftime. OU shot 53 percent from the field while holding the Longhorns to just 44 percent shooting and training for just 1:47 of the first half.
In the third quarter, the Sooners fell apart. Oklahoma was outscored 27-6 in the quarter, going into the fourth down 64-44. Its six points was the fewest it has scored in any quarter this season.
Head coach Jennie Baranczyk received a technical foul with 5:32 left in the third quarter, the first for any OU player or coach this season. The Sooners outscored the Longhorns 19-14 in the fourth quarter, but it wasn’t enough for victory.
With the loss, Oklahoma has fallen to second place in the Big 12 standings, tied with Baylor and trailing Iowa State. The Sooners will be back in Norman for their next game against Texas Tech (9-14, 2-10) at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 16.
