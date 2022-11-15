OU basketball: Newcomer Joe Bamisile breaks out in Sooners' 74-53 victory over UNC Wilmington

Heading into Tuesday's contest against UNC-Wilmington, Joe Bamisile had struggled out to start his season, shooting just 3-for-10 with no 3-pointers.
But when he entered the game after just over four minutes of play, the George Washington transfer was determined to end those struggles.
The junior guard immediately made an impact, scoring seven points in his first two minutes of action. After scoring his first four points, he drained a 3-pointer before throwing down a dunk off a full-court pass from freshman guard Milos Uzan. Shortly after, he exited the game, but Bamisile knew he was starting the bounce-back game he was hoping for.
𝑻𝒉𝒆 𝑫𝒊𝒎𝒆 🤝 𝑻𝒉𝒆 𝑫𝒖𝒏𝒌📺 https://t.co/UUkr4QJ0dP pic.twitter.com/VG7zAheK9Z— Oklahoma Basketball (@OU_MBBall) November 16, 2022
Bamisile finished with a team-high 15 points, marking the first time he’s hit double figures at OU. He went 5-for-8 from the field with three 3-point makes in 15 minutes, exactly what head coach Porter Moser was hoping for when he brought him to Norman.
Bamisile’s 15 points are the most by any OU bench player this season. His five made baskets and three 3-pointers led all Sooners against the Seahawks.
“I took very similar shots (in the last two games), I was just making them this time,” Bamisile said after the game. “I’m in positions to make open shots, and tonight was due time to make them.
“It was a little relieving. It was tough those first couple of games, but you gotta stay confident and stay put in the work.”
Bamisile said he didn't make any adjustments before the game, just relied on understanding his shots would eventually fall.
“Absolutely nothing,” Bamisile said. “I just made shots I take every single day in practice. I’m thankful they went in, so I don’t look as crazy when I shoot them now.”
Moser is glad to see Bamisile turn a corner, and stated he believes Bamisile’s points off the bench will be vital to his team going forward.
“Joe can really score,” Moser said. “We’re going to need his scoring, and we’re going to be a team that’ll need him off the bench. The big thing with guys that can score is they have to let it come to them, and I thought Joe let it come to him tonight.”
His impact off the bench helped the Sooners (2-1) earn consecutive victories in a 74-53 win over the Seahawks (1-2). As a team, OU outrebounded UNCW 37-28 and recorded 19 assists to UNCW’s four. The Sooners shot a season-high 53% from the field, holding the Seahawks to just 36% shooting.
Here are two more takeaways from OU’s win:
Sooners precise from 3-point range
OU had its best night from 3-point range this season, shooting 43% on 10-of-23 attempts. Bamisile, senior guard Grant Sherfield and sophomore guard C.J. Noland all recorded multiple 3-point makes, with Noland and Bamisile both making three.
The Sooners started with four 3-pointers in the first four minutes, ending the first half with seven. OU heavily leaned on its 3-point shooting in the first 20 minutes, with 15 of its 26 first-half attempts coming from distance.
The Sooners made and attempted less 3-pointers in the second half, going 3-for-8. Yet, those three 3-pointers were still enough for OU to surpass the eight it made in its first three games combined.
Improving OU’s offense was something Moser said he stressed to his team after its first two games. With the Sooners’ defense still making an impact, holding UNCW to just 2-for-21 from 3-point range, Moser was pleased to see a complete performance from his team.
“It’s been our complete emphasis since the opening game. We were not playing the right way,” Moser said. “We established the ball movement… and then it always helps when we knock down shots. We can move the ball a lot and not make those shots. It was good to see us get that confidence.”
Both Bamisile and Noland said they make shots all the time in practice but were unable to translate it to games. Now, they’re relieved to finally see their shots go in consistently.
“We have a good offense,” Noland said. “A lot of us take similar shots that we did (in practice). But I guess the doctor ordered them to go in today, so it felt great. It felt great to finally get those threes in and show that we can shoot the three as a team.”
OU’s backcourt makes impact
Sherfield and Noland combined for 26 points, with Sherfield scoring 15 and Noland scoring 11. Noland shot 4-for-7 from the field, while Sherfield shot 5-for-13 with a team-high six assists.
Noland got the Sooners off to a fast start with two 3-pointers in the first three minutes, later adding his third in the second half. Sherfield produced 12 of his 15 points in the second half, with his highlight coming on a four-point play with 16:27 left.
Sherfield, who earned preseason Big 12 Newcomer of the Year honors, has scored double-digit points in all three of OU’s games this season. Meanwhile, Noland’s 11 points were a career high.
“(Grant) played a solid game,” Moser said. “I told you guys this summer that he’s a shot clock guy, and he made a lot of shot clock plays for us. I just think he's gonna get more and more comfortable and more confident. For C.J., it was huge for him to get that confidence that I see from him.”
Noland gave Sherfield credit for his ability to operate the offense.
“Grant’s a really good point guard,” Noland said. “If I’m open on the back door, he’ll find any way to not just give me the ball but give everybody the ball. It’s more credit to Grant. He can really find those open players.
Next, the Sooners face South Alabama at 7 p.m. on Friday in Norman.
