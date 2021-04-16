OU basketball: New men's coach Porter Moser announces assistants and support staff

Newly hired OU men's basketball coach Porter Moser announced his assistant coaches and support staff in a Friday press release.
𝙋𝙧𝙤𝙫𝙚𝙣 𝙒𝙞𝙣𝙣𝙚𝙧𝙨.Introducing @PorterMoser's coaching and support staff. #BoomerSooner ➡️ https://t.co/303YgzOX67 pic.twitter.com/rhonesabEx— Oklahoma Basketball (@OU_MBBall) April 16, 2021
Moser, hired April 3 after 10 seasons at Loyola Chicago, replaced Lon Kruger, who retired after coaching Oklahoma for the past 10 seasons. Now he adds K.T. Turner, associate head coach at Texas last season, to his staff in the same capacity. Turner's hiring was initially reported by Stadium's Jeff Goodman on April 5.
Also joining Moser's staff is Emanuel Dildy, whose addition was reported by Mountain West Wire's Sean Paul on April 5. Dildy worked for Moser at Loyola from 2013-2016 before spending the past three seasons at Northwestern. The release added Moser expected to fill his third assistant coaching vacancy in the coming weeks.
From his staff at Loyola, Moser brings aboard Matt Gordon as special assistant to the head coach and director of scouting, and Clayton Custer as director of video operations and player development. Gordon has worked for Moser since 2008 between St. Louis and Loyola. Custer joined the Loyola staff in 2020 after playing for the Ramblers from 2016-2019.
Additionally, Moser announced he is retaining director of operations Mike Shepard and director of strength and performance Bryce Daub from Kruger's staff. Shepard has been at OU for the past 10 seasons, while Daub has been in Norman for the past six seasons.
