OU basketball: Nevada transfer guard Grant Sherfield meshing well with Sooners teammates

Nevada transfer guard Grant Sherfield was immediately sold on coming to Oklahoma when he saw Sooners coach Porter Moser’s passion and energy during his official visit.
Oklahoma is Sherfield’s third team in four seasons after he withdrew from the 2022 NBA Draft and transferred to OU on May 25. He previously played for Wichita State during his freshman season before transferring to Nevada for his sophomore and junior years.
Sherfield noted that the Sooners were a perfect fit because of the welcoming culture and the chance to play at a high level in the Big 12, a conference that saw six teams selected for the 2022 NCAA Tournament.
“It was pretty easy to mesh here," Sherfield said. “We have a bunch of great guys that are very welcoming, honestly. Jalen Hill was my host for my official visit and ever since then I just felt like we’ve had a very welcoming team. And then, even when I got on campus, it was really easy to mess with all the guys. Everybody's super cool and likes to play video games.”
Nevada transfer guard Grant Sherfield on his time with #Sooners’ coach Porter Moser and how he’s meshing into the lineup this season. pic.twitter.com/lM9TJYD0d8— Jason Batacao (@J_batacao) September 29, 2022
OU coach Porter Moser expects Sherfield to make an instant impact on offense this season. The senior guard averaged 19.1 points, 6.3 assists and 4.2 rebounds per game with the Wolfpack last season, while shooting 43.5 percent from the field and 33.8 percent from 3.
Moser brought Sherfield to fill the backcourt void left by guards Elijah Harkless, Umoja Gibson and Alston Mason, who all transferred during the offseason.
Sherfield will look to aid an offense that ranked fifth in the Big 12 in average points per game (68.5) and lost Gibson, the team’s leading scorer at 13.3 points per game during the 2021-22 season, to DePaul.
“(Sherfield is) a really good offensive player, and he really can see the floor,” Moser said. “He's one of those rare guys that can really score at all three levels. He can shoot the three. He's got one of the best mid-range games and he gets to the rim. But what makes him hard to guard on ball screens is you're going to have to pick a forest because he can really pass out to the bigs, as well.”
While awaiting the start of the season, Sherfield has continued to build chemistry with his teammates off the court. Moser has hosted numerous team nights at his house, and most of the roster plays NBA 2K23 in their free time.
On the court, the team was even able to scrimmage with former Oklahoma guard and current Atlanta Hawks All-Star Trae Young to help build their chemistry.
Moser has noticed that Sherfield and the team have bought into the foundation of togetherness, attitude, positivity and energy.
”All of those tangible things are how practice goes,” Moser said. “They know it and they're there. I just think I see our togetherness better early on because of their knowledge of the program.”
While Oklahoma has just over three weeks until its exhibition contest against Oklahoma City University on Oct. 25 in Norman, Sherfield is continuing to buy into Moser’s culture. The senior guard is excited about his energy and playing under the Sooners’ coach during his final season.
Sherfield wants to be an impactful piece to help Oklahoma return to the NCAA Tournament. Moser missed out on March Madness last season after finishing 19-16 and losing to St. Bonaventure 70-68 in the second round of the National Invitational Tournament.
“He's 54 years old and jumping and running around,” Sherfield said of Moser. “To me that's always fun. And it really makes you want to get out there with him.
“I’m always going to play my game within the system. (Coach Moser) is really thorough on defense, and I’m always ready to lock into different spots and I’m good.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.